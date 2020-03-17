Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 17.

Flow of goods between S’pore and Malaysia will continue despite lockdown: PM Lee





The Causeway at Woodlands at 9.50am on March 17, 2020. Malaysia has announced that it will impose a lockdown of its borders to combat the spread of the coronvirus. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



PM Lee said he discussed the situation with Malaysian PM Muhyiddin on Tuesday and that Malaysians living in Johor but working in Singapore will have to comply with the Malaysia lockdown.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia reports two deaths due to coronavirus





A visitor having her temperature taken at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2020. Malaysia reported its first death from the coronavirus pandemic on March 17, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The first victim was a 60-year-old pastor, while the second was a 34-year-old man who had attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice places purchase limits on essential items to prevent stockpiling due to Malaysia's lockdown





Each customer can buy up to four units of paper products (toilet paper, facial tissues and kitchen towels), two units of instant noodles or pasta, two bags of rice, $30 worth of vegetables, $30 worth of poultry and 30 eggs. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Singaporeans had flocked to supermarkets to make purchases, worried that food supply from Malaysia will be impacted.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia coronavirus lockdown: Food security strategies put to test, but Singapore is 'well prepared'





Shoppers at FairPrice supermarket at 475 Tampines Street 44 on March 17, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



As an island nation which imports more than 90 per cent of its food, Singapore has been well aware of its vulnerability to global food supply shocks.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Malaysians working, studying in Singapore can't commute from March 18





Temperature checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 1, 2020. Some 300,000 people move across the land crossings at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints alone on a daily basis. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some 300,000 people move across the land crossings at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints alone on a daily basis.

READ MORE HERE

Stanchart bank robbery suspect extradited from Britain charged in court





Robbery suspect David James Roach being escorted from the plane after arriving in Singapore from Britain on March 17, 2020. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Canadian David James Roach allegedly robbed the bank's Holland Village branch of $30,000 on July 7, 2016, claiming that he had a weapon.

READ MORE HERE

Tom Hanks released from hospital after coronavirus quarantine





Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan 19, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



His wife, Rita Wilson, remains hospitalised, health officials said.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine all visitors to preserve success of containment efforts





An elderly man wears a face mask as he exercises in Hong Kong on March 16, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



“If we don’t adopt some strict measures ... I’m afraid all precaution efforts done in the past two months would be wasted," said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

READ MORE HERE

India could be next coronavirus hot spot with an 'avalanche' of cases





Visitors wearing face masks have their picture taken outside Taj Mahal following its closure in Agra on March 17, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Experts warned that containment measures that proved successful elsewhere in Asia may not work in the world's second-most populous country.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits to repeatedly molesting his own teen daughter

The 47-year-old man often took advantage of his 13-year-old daughter when he assumed she was asleep.

READ MORE HERE