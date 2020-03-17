Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 17.
Flow of goods between S’pore and Malaysia will continue despite lockdown: PM Lee
PM Lee said he discussed the situation with Malaysian PM Muhyiddin on Tuesday and that Malaysians living in Johor but working in Singapore will have to comply with the Malaysia lockdown.
Malaysia reports two deaths due to coronavirus
The first victim was a 60-year-old pastor, while the second was a 34-year-old man who had attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur.
FairPrice places purchase limits on essential items to prevent stockpiling due to Malaysia's lockdown
Singaporeans had flocked to supermarkets to make purchases, worried that food supply from Malaysia will be impacted.
Malaysia coronavirus lockdown: Food security strategies put to test, but Singapore is 'well prepared'
As an island nation which imports more than 90 per cent of its food, Singapore has been well aware of its vulnerability to global food supply shocks.
Coronavirus: Malaysians working, studying in Singapore can't commute from March 18
Some 300,000 people move across the land crossings at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints alone on a daily basis.
Stanchart bank robbery suspect extradited from Britain charged in court
Canadian David James Roach allegedly robbed the bank's Holland Village branch of $30,000 on July 7, 2016, claiming that he had a weapon.
Tom Hanks released from hospital after coronavirus quarantine
His wife, Rita Wilson, remains hospitalised, health officials said.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine all visitors to preserve success of containment efforts
“If we don’t adopt some strict measures ... I’m afraid all precaution efforts done in the past two months would be wasted," said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.
India could be next coronavirus hot spot with an 'avalanche' of cases
Experts warned that containment measures that proved successful elsewhere in Asia may not work in the world's second-most populous country.
Man admits to repeatedly molesting his own teen daughter
The 47-year-old man often took advantage of his 13-year-old daughter when he assumed she was asleep.