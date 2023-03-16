Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16

Updated
Published
4 min ago

S’pore, Indonesia to cooperate on energy, sustainability, health; ties in ‘excellent order’

“We are ready to break new ground in fresh areas of cooperation,” said PM Lee.

Singapore, Indonesia apply to ICAO for approval on airspace realignment

PM Lee said Singapore looks forward to working with Indonesia to complete the next steps on the agreement.

Woman linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash charged with dangerous driving

Phoo Yi Lin had driven the white BMW M4 before alighting from the vehicle.

Singapore bank stocks hit by Credit Suisse crisis, US bank failures

Credit Suisse shares have bounced back, soaring by at least 30 per cent in pre-market trading after the bank secured a lifeline from the Swiss National Bank.

Credit Suisse in crisis: What went wrong?

Switzerland’s role as banker to the world’s rich is built on a reputation for institutional discretion and dull reliability.

Revised toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint from March 31

Peak period rates will be extended throughout the day.

Scientists create ‘revolutionary’ mice with two fathers

It raises the prospect of a raft of new reproductive possibilities, such as babies for gay couples and saving endangered species.

Chinese search giant Baidu introduces AI-powered chatbot Ernie Bot

The bot was not perfect, but Baidu is releasing it now because of market demand, said its CEO Robin Li.

2-year-old girl taken to hospital after accident involving two cars in Tanglin

Police said that a 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

How TikTok and influencers are changing the way people buy fragrances

Gen Zs and millennials are making purchasing decisions based on what they see on social media.

