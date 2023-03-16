Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore, Indonesia to cooperate on energy, sustainability, health; ties in ‘excellent order’
Singapore, Indonesia apply to ICAO for approval on airspace realignment
PM Lee said Singapore looks forward to working with Indonesia to complete the next steps on the agreement.
Woman linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash charged with dangerous driving
Singapore bank stocks hit by Credit Suisse crisis, US bank failures
Credit Suisse shares have bounced back, soaring by at least 30 per cent in pre-market trading after the bank secured a lifeline from the Swiss National Bank.
Credit Suisse in crisis: What went wrong?
Switzerland’s role as banker to the world’s rich is built on a reputation for institutional discretion and dull reliability.
Revised toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint from March 31
Scientists create ‘revolutionary’ mice with two fathers
It raises the prospect of a raft of new reproductive possibilities, such as babies for gay couples and saving endangered species.
Chinese search giant Baidu introduces AI-powered chatbot Ernie Bot
The bot was not perfect, but Baidu is releasing it now because of market demand, said its CEO Robin Li.
2-year-old girl taken to hospital after accident involving two cars in Tanglin
Police said that a 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.
How TikTok and influencers are changing the way people buy fragrances
Gen Zs and millennials are making purchasing decisions based on what they see on social media.