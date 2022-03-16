Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 16.

 

Committee reconvened to address concerns that businesses could use GST hike to raise prices

There will be various channels for the public to raise their feedback or report any businesses suspected of using the GST as a pretext for higher prices.

READ MORE HERE

Pump prices in Singapore fall on back of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

This comes even as all posted petrol rates remain above $3 a litre.

READ MORE HERE

Disciplinary tribunal dismisses Parti Liyani's complaint against 2 DPPs over DVD player

The prosecutors' demonstration of the DVD player during her trial was conducted openly and fairly, it said.

READ MORE HERE

US Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

It says he cannot escape accountability for atrocities committed against Ukrainian people.

READ MORE HERE

Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed as fresh blasts hit Kyiv

Emergency services say two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged over Buangkok sword attack, remanded for psychiatric observation

Fadhil Yusop, 37, is accused of using a samurai sword to cut a man three times on March 14.

READ MORE HERE

Carrie Lam and HK govt's handling of Covid-19 in the spotlight in China

Speculation has been rife that Beijing has not been pleased with Mrs Lam's handling of the current fifth wave of the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Who will win, and should win, at the Oscars

Netflix could finally break its Best Picture jinx and a deaf actor could make history.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Schooling qualifies for Asian, Commonwealth Games in first race since Tokyo 2020

He clocked 23.78sec, which is comfortably within the 24.35sec needed to earn his place at the Asiad and just under the 23.96sec required for the Commonwealth Games.

READ MORE HERE

How to help your kid sail through school? Above all else, get him or her to love reading

Join senior education correspondent Sandra Davie as she brings you the latest news, explains policies and speaks to experts in the new ST Smart Parenting site.

Reading for pleasure was linked to greater intellectual progress, in vocabulary, spelling, and maths, said a study. The impact was around 4 times bigger than that of having a parent with a degree.

READ MORE HERE

