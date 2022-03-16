Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 16.
Committee reconvened to address concerns that businesses could use GST hike to raise prices
There will be various channels for the public to raise their feedback or report any businesses suspected of using the GST as a pretext for higher prices.
Pump prices in Singapore fall on back of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Disciplinary tribunal dismisses Parti Liyani's complaint against 2 DPPs over DVD player
The prosecutors' demonstration of the DVD player during her trial was conducted openly and fairly, it said.
US Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal
It says he cannot escape accountability for atrocities committed against Ukrainian people.
Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed as fresh blasts hit Kyiv
Emergency services say two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded.
Man charged over Buangkok sword attack, remanded for psychiatric observation
Fadhil Yusop, 37, is accused of using a samurai sword to cut a man three times on March 14.
Carrie Lam and HK govt's handling of Covid-19 in the spotlight in China
Speculation has been rife that Beijing has not been pleased with Mrs Lam's handling of the current fifth wave of the pandemic.
Who will win, and should win, at the Oscars
Netflix could finally break its Best Picture jinx and a deaf actor could make history.
Swimming: Schooling qualifies for Asian, Commonwealth Games in first race since Tokyo 2020
He clocked 23.78sec, which is comfortably within the 24.35sec needed to earn his place at the Asiad and just under the 23.96sec required for the Commonwealth Games.
How to help your kid sail through school? Above all else, get him or her to love reading
Reading for pleasure was linked to greater intellectual progress, in vocabulary, spelling, and maths, said a study. The impact was around 4 times bigger than that of having a parent with a degree.