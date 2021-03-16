Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16, 2021

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 16.
S'pore's employment level saw sharpest decline in two decades in 2020
Meanwhile, resident employment rebounded to slightly above pre-Covid-19 levels.
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to start being administered at four new vaccination centres
They include Hong Kah North Community Club and Marsiling Community Club.
Singapore residents under 'exceptional circumstances' can apply for early Covid-19 vaccination
These include those who have an urgent need to travel overseas for formal education or to move overseas for work.
New $2,000 payout for those who need hospitalisation after Covid-19 jab, applications for financial aid open on March 17
An independent clinical panel will review all applications to see how severe the effects are.
askST: Can I get the Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore if I have allergies or cancer?
Those who have had allergic reactions to other vaccines should defer vaccination and consult an allergist.
New SafeEntry system lets you tap phone or TraceTogether token to check in
The system is planned for roll-out from April 19 at venues such as malls, cinemas and hospitals.
Jail for housewife who forced maid to hit mouth 50 times with meat pounder
On one occasion, Mun Sau Yeng became unhappy at seeing fingerprints on her kitchen windows.
Global alarm grows as 20 more protesters killed in Myanmar crackdown
UN said the violence has claimed the lives of at least 138 peaceful protesters.
When intense and prolonged exercise results in hospital stay: What is rhabdomyolysis?
Medical experts say rhabdomyolysis is rare and urge athletes to listen to their bodies.
11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
This takes Singapore's total to 60,128.