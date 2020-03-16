Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 16.

Coronavirus: All Singapore mosques to remain closed until March 26







Masjid Jamae (Chulia), one of the 10 mosques visited by five Singaporeans who tested positive for Covid-19. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Congregational prayers such as the five daily prayers as well as Friday prayers on March 20 will not be held at mosques.

Coronavirus: 1m safety distance, free masks among precautions by food delivery firms





The steps include encouraging riders to take their temperatures and letting them drop off food without having physical contact with customers. PHOTO: ST FILE



Many of these measures were already in place before a GrabFood rider - believed to be the first case of an infected food delivery rider here - was confirmed with Covid-19 on Saturday.

Coronavirus: Singaporean overseas students scramble for flights home after schools issue blanket recall





Singapore announced measures on March 15 to further tighten its borders to reduce the number of imported cases here. PHOTO: AFP



The Education Ministry said on Sunday that institutes of higher learning are to suspend all official overseas placements until end July.

Malaysia's mosques advised to close as confirmed coronavirus cases rise





A man wears a mask during Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysia recorded its highest-ever single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 190 confirmed new patients.

Mahathir says opposition lacks votes to oust Malaysian leader Muhyiddin Yassin





Malaysia's former leader, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left), warned that the opposition may lack the support needed to remove the current government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a confidence vote in Parliament. PHOTOS: REUTERS



Dr Mahathir also criticised his long-time rival Anwar Ibrahim for the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Asia stocks sink deeper into red as central banks hit crisis mode; STI closes 5.25% down





A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past an electronic display showing Asian markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The STI is now trading in bear territory, down more than 25 per cent from its 52-week high.

New private home sales in Singapore jumped 57 per cent in February





Potential buyers at the Parc Canberra showroom on Feb 17, 2020. PHOTO: HOI HUP REALTY



The latest figure is also 114 per cent higher than the 455 units developers sold in February 2019.

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai defends dinner for seniors after criticism by SDP's Chee Soon Juan





Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai said that extra precautionary measures were put in place during a club dinner for seniors held on March 7, 2020. PHOTO: BUKIT BATOK, OUR HOME / FACEBOOK



Mr Murali said that extra precautionary measures were in place during a club dinner for seniors held in his ward earlier this month.

Coronavirus: Massive cracks in Manila lockdown, Luzon under 'enhanced community quarantine'





Members of the police and the army at a checkpoint randomly inspecting vehicles coming from North Luzon Express way in Manila on March 15, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The lockdown imposed on Metropolitan Manila buckled on Monday morning, its borders overrun by massive numbers of people and vehicles coming through.

Cancelled makeovers, disinfecting make-up testers: Beauty retailers in Singapore adapt to Covid-19





Beauty retail giant Sephora suspended all make-up services till further notice, as a form of social distancing. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Some stores have also switched to single-use applicators such as disposable spatulas, mascara wands or sponges.

