Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 16.
Coronavirus: All Singapore mosques to remain closed until March 26
Congregational prayers such as the five daily prayers as well as Friday prayers on March 20 will not be held at mosques.
Coronavirus: 1m safety distance, free masks among precautions by food delivery firms
Many of these measures were already in place before a GrabFood rider - believed to be the first case of an infected food delivery rider here - was confirmed with Covid-19 on Saturday.
Coronavirus: Singaporean overseas students scramble for flights home after schools issue blanket recall
The Education Ministry said on Sunday that institutes of higher learning are to suspend all official overseas placements until end July.
Malaysia's mosques advised to close as confirmed coronavirus cases rise
Malaysia recorded its highest-ever single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 190 confirmed new patients.
Mahathir says opposition lacks votes to oust Malaysian leader Muhyiddin Yassin
Dr Mahathir also criticised his long-time rival Anwar Ibrahim for the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.
Asia stocks sink deeper into red as central banks hit crisis mode; STI closes 5.25% down
The STI is now trading in bear territory, down more than 25 per cent from its 52-week high.
New private home sales in Singapore jumped 57 per cent in February
The latest figure is also 114 per cent higher than the 455 units developers sold in February 2019.
Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai defends dinner for seniors after criticism by SDP's Chee Soon Juan
Mr Murali said that extra precautionary measures were in place during a club dinner for seniors held in his ward earlier this month.
Coronavirus: Massive cracks in Manila lockdown, Luzon under 'enhanced community quarantine'
The lockdown imposed on Metropolitan Manila buckled on Monday morning, its borders overrun by massive numbers of people and vehicles coming through.
Cancelled makeovers, disinfecting make-up testers: Beauty retailers in Singapore adapt to Covid-19
Some stores have also switched to single-use applicators such as disposable spatulas, mascara wands or sponges.