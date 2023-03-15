Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 15

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Retrenchments in S’pore doubled in Q4 of 2022, but fewer jobs cut in tech than expected

The number of retrenchments in the fourth quarter of 2022 doubled to 2,990 from the 1,300 in the third quarter.

S’porean couple on way to temple in India killed by speeding tanker lorry

The couple and their driver reportedly died on the spot.

New feature on Grab app allows passengers, drivers to record audio during ride

Grab's feature "Audio Protect" will allow users to record audio during rides for safety purposes.

Weapons including machetes, airsoft pistol seized in drug bust; 3 S’poreans arrested

CNB officers also seized an assortment of narcotics worth around $118,000.

Taiwan shipping giant Evergreen gives 11-month mid-year bonus

This comes after up to 52 months' year-end bonuses were given out in December 2022.

Jeremy Tiang is first S'porean to make International Booker Prize longlist with Ninth Building

Tiang had in 2022 become the first Singaporean to be invited to judge the International Booker Prize.

Japanese start-up tells new hires they need to know ChatGPT for a job

Recruits are asked during their entry assessments to give prompts to ChatGPT.

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know

The latest version can handle pictures, too, but it still has limitations, including “social biases, hallucinations and adversarial prompts”.

Hong Kong singer Alex To performing in Singapore in April

The star had previously performed at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2015.

I’d like to see more S’poreans appreciate local arts, and pay for it: Edwin Tong

The Minister for Culture, Community and Youth says he hopes Singaporeans can appreciate local art more.

