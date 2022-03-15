Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 15.
Venues adjust to streamlining of Covid-19 measures but some remain cautious
FairPrice, for one, is sticking to the safe distancing measures even though it is not required to do so.
Hospitals still under pressure, but Covid-19 measures can be eased without serious impact: Experts
Most hospitals have reorganised themselves to better care for Omicron patients, says NCID executive director Leo Yee Sin.
Singapore can afford to relax its travel testing restrictions: Experts
The Omicron variant has peaked and imported cases are contributing little to the Covid-19 case count, say experts.
At least two killed by blasts in Kyiv as talks with Russia set to resume
Two bodies were pulled from the rubble after a strike on a 16-storey building in the capital.
Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis
STB seeks proposals for integrated tourism development in Jurong Lake District
It will comprise high-quality accommodation as well as a mix of attractions, retail, F&B and entertainment offerings.
'Pseudo-motorcycle without COE': Panel considering new rules for devices like PMAs, cargo bikes
'He just ran towards me and slashed me three times': Victim recounts Buangkok Crescent sword attack
Mr Amila Chinthana is among six people who will be presented with the Public Spiritedness award on Tuesday.
4 in 10 S'pore workers would give up bigger bonus for remote working: Survey
Half of those polled say they will receive a bonus in 2022, with 43% of them anticipating a payout of 1 to 3 months.
Into the realm of crypto assets: What are non-fungible tokens?
NFTs have gained popularity in recent years. Here's a look at what NFTs are and their uses.