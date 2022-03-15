Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 15

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 15.

Venues adjust to streamlining of Covid-19 measures but some remain cautious

FairPrice, for one, is sticking to the safe distancing measures even though it is not required to do so.

READ MORE HERE

Hospitals still under pressure, but Covid-19 measures can be eased without serious impact: Experts

Most hospitals have reorganised themselves to better care for Omicron patients, says NCID executive director Leo Yee Sin.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore can afford to relax its travel testing restrictions: Experts

The Omicron variant has peaked and imported cases are contributing little to the Covid-19 case count, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

At least two killed by blasts in Kyiv as talks with Russia set to resume

Two bodies were pulled from the rubble after a strike on a 16-storey building in the capital.

READ MORE HERE

Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis

The reckless expansion of Nato provoked Russia, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

STB seeks proposals for integrated tourism development in Jurong Lake District

It will comprise high-quality accommodation as well as a mix of attractions, retail, F&B and entertainment offerings.

READ MORE HERE

'Pseudo-motorcycle without COE': Panel considering new rules for devices like PMAs, cargo bikes

These may take the form of new restrictions on devices or riders.

READ MORE HERE

'He just ran towards me and slashed me three times': Victim recounts Buangkok Crescent sword attack

Mr Amila Chinthana is among six people who will be presented with the Public Spiritedness award on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

4 in 10 S'pore workers would give up bigger bonus for remote working: Survey

Half of those polled say they will receive a bonus in 2022, with 43% of them anticipating a payout of 1 to 3 months.

READ MORE HERE

Into the realm of crypto assets: What are non-fungible tokens?

NFTs have gained popularity in recent years. Here's a look at what NFTs are and their uses.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top