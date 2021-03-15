Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 15.

MOH warns public to comply with MC requirements after 5 charged over Covid-19 offences

Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for up to six months.

SAF to replace IPPT preparatory, remedial training with new FIT programme

The 10-session programme will be available at 45 locations islandwide.

Tampines Town Council rated as worst performer in Covid-19-delayed official report card for FY2019

It showed less-than-stellar results in corporate governance and estate maintenance, and received an amber rating.

8 Temasek JC staff hospitalised as 43 ill after eating food from Chilli Api

The TJC staff are believed to be among the 82 people who fell ill after eating food by Chilli Api between March 10 and 12.

SFA recalls batches of satay seasoning with toxin that causes cancer, birth defects

The toxin can occur in foods such as peanuts as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest.

Security forces fire on Myanmar protests, with 5 dead after deadliest day since coup

Protesters took to the streets in defiance of the authorities’ escalating violence, despite dozens killed on Sunday.

Part of Cross Island MRT Line worksite to be moved into country club to protect endangered monkeys

The move comes amid consultations with nature groups concerned about the environmental impact of the CRL.

New private home sales plunge 60.5% in February amid CNY freeze on launches

Developers slashed new project launches by 94% last month.

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

All had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the Ministry of Health.

Finally, women get to roar at the Grammys

The winners’ list seems like a reaction to calls for greater diversity and equal representation.

