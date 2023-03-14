Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 14

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Chinese embassy in S'pore to lift Covid-19 visa suspensions from Wednesday
Travel agencies are already experiencing a surge in inquiries from those keen to visit the country.
2-year-old dies after being run over by father’s van in freak accident in Woodlands
The child was taken unconscious to hospital, where she subsequently died, said the police.
Doctors see rise in flu cases in S’pore as borders open and masks come off
The return of travel and reduced herd immunity to influenza have also contributed to the spike.
NParks traps crows, removes nests after bird attacks in Serangoon Ave 3
Part-time household services scheme to include basic minding of children, seniors
Some 140 companies currently provide household services to over 21,000 homes under the Household Services Scheme.
Sleepless in Singapore? Even nights are getting hotter according to 40-year temperature data
Malaysian actor Kamal Adli’s alleged attacker charged in court
Muhammad Nabil Rashid was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.
Nets now lets businesses accept Visa, Mastercard payments on its terminals
This follows new agreements inked between the local company and both credit card networks.
Tourists flock to north-eastern Thailand as sacred Buddhist stupa emerges from Mekong River
The stupa toppled into the Mekong in 1847 and was submerged completely as the river changed course over the years.