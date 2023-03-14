Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 14

Updated
Published
49 min ago

Chinese embassy in S'pore to lift Covid-19 visa suspensions from Wednesday

Travel agencies are already experiencing a surge in inquiries from those keen to visit the country.

READ MORE HERE

2-year-old dies after being run over by father’s van in freak accident in Woodlands

The child was taken unconscious to hospital, where she subsequently died, said the police.

READ MORE HERE

Doctors see rise in flu cases in S’pore as borders open and masks come off

The return of travel and reduced herd immunity to influenza have also contributed to the spike.

READ MORE HERE

NParks traps crows, removes nests after bird attacks in Serangoon Ave 3

The agency was notified of four cases of attack as of Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Part-time household services scheme to include basic minding of children, seniors

Some 140 companies currently provide household services to over 21,000 homes under the Household Services Scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Sleepless in Singapore? Even nights are getting hotter according to 40-year temperature data

Singapore is getting hotter according to our analysis of long-term temperature data.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian actor Kamal Adli’s alleged attacker charged in court

Muhammad Nabil Rashid was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

READ MORE HERE

Nets now lets businesses accept Visa, Mastercard payments on its terminals

This follows new agreements inked between the local company and both credit card networks.

READ MORE HERE

Tourists flock to north-eastern Thailand as sacred Buddhist stupa emerges from Mekong River

The stupa toppled into the Mekong in 1847 and was submerged completely as the river changed course over the years.

READ MORE HERE

Judge dismisses case brought by man against condo MC for not issuing him a carpark label

Mr Manohar K.D. Nanwani had provided the MC with a document bearing his old address.

READ MORE HERE

