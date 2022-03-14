Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times

Singapore job market recovery to continue at more gradual pace in 2022: MOM

Last year, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, rebounded by 41,400.

Covid-19 antiviral pill will be rolled out at selected polyclinics and PHPCs in phases: MOH

This is the first Covid-19 pill approved by the Health Sciences Authority for use in Singapore.

Why do some people never get Covid-19?

The unpredictability of the coronavirus has made clear just how much we don't know.

Ukraine says talks with Russia to focus on ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees

The talks come as Moscow's forces maintain their assaults on several Ukrainian cities.

Russian navy has established blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea Coast: Britain

The move isolates Ukraine from international maritime trade.

Man wielding sword in Buangkok arrested; at least three cars damaged

He was detained by five members of the public before he was arrested by police officers.

From Kranji to Wallasea, how humans are helping nature cope with rising seas

Seawalls can protect cities from rising sea levels but may be less effective when it comes to coastal natural habitats, as these are sustained by the tides. ST highlights nature projects in Singapore and UK that are protected from seaward threats.

Projects to help degraded areas hurt by rising tides recover are now under way in many parts of the world.

Retired judge Richard Magnus dies

"Our family grieves for the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father and devoted grandfather," said his son Keith Magnus.

Sea's secretive billionaire CEO Forrest Li opens up after 75% stock crash

Last Monday, Sea employees were starting their week when an e-mail from Mr Li arrived.

Play on staycay: From Hello Kitty rooms to an AR space experience

Here are some of the most fun themed staycations in town.

