Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 14.
Singapore job market recovery to continue at more gradual pace in 2022: MOM
Last year, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, rebounded by 41,400.
Covid-19 antiviral pill will be rolled out at selected polyclinics and PHPCs in phases: MOH
This is the first Covid-19 pill approved by the Health Sciences Authority for use in Singapore.
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Ukraine says talks with Russia to focus on ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees
The talks come as Moscow's forces maintain their assaults on several Ukrainian cities.
Russian navy has established blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea Coast: Britain
Man wielding sword in Buangkok arrested; at least three cars damaged
He was detained by five members of the public before he was arrested by police officers.
From Kranji to Wallasea, how humans are helping nature cope with rising seas
Projects to help degraded areas hurt by rising tides recover are now under way in many parts of the world.
Retired judge Richard Magnus dies
"Our family grieves for the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father and devoted grandfather," said his son Keith Magnus.
Sea's secretive billionaire CEO Forrest Li opens up after 75% stock crash
Last Monday, Sea employees were starting their week when an e-mail from Mr Li arrived.