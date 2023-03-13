Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 13

Prata is cheaper in the west while kopi is cheaper in central S’pore: IPS study

Bishan residents have the most expensive breakfast at $9.50.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to pilot new type of public rental housing with own room, shared facilities

HDB will pilot the initiative at the former Anderson Junior College hostel in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

READ MORE HERE

Security is the foundation for China’s development: President Xi

On Taiwan, Mr Xi says Beijing must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities.

READ MORE HERE

Historic win for multiculturalism on Oscars night with Everything Everywhere’s sweep

The film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

READ MORE HERE

She won because she is hardworking, says Michelle Yeoh’s mum after actress’ Oscar win

“You can see that in the way she fights in movies, the way she performs. She is very beautiful, talented and smart also,” said the 84-year-old.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested after Malaysian actor Kamal Adli attacked and left bleeding during fan meet in S’pore

The man allegedly struck Mr Kamal on the head with a baton during a photo-taking session.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: My boss is micromanaging my work. What can I do?

Staff can identify a time and place to discuss the issue with their managers so they can have a private conversation without interruptions or distractions.

READ MORE HERE

Weekend Trip: Farms and food trails in Kluang, a hidden gem just two hours from Singapore

For a nearby destination during the March school holidays, consider Kluang. A two-hour drive from Singapore, the small Malaysian town is surrounded by farms providing many activities such as making your own noodles.

Harvest produce to make your own noodles and check out Kluang's best food.

READ MORE HERE

Court allows couple to adopt girl in their care for 8 years despite biological father’s objection

The girl’s biological mother consented to the adoption.

READ MORE HERE

Spiralling dispute with star host Gary Lineker puts BBC’s reputation on the line

The fallout from the dispute is likely to be wide and long-lasting, casting doubt over BBC's management.

READ MORE HERE

