Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 13

Prata is cheaper in the west while kopi is cheaper in central S’pore: IPS study
HDB to pilot new type of public rental housing with own room, shared facilities
HDB will pilot the initiative at the former Anderson Junior College hostel in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.
Security is the foundation for China’s development: President Xi
On Taiwan, Mr Xi says Beijing must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities.
Historic win for multiculturalism on Oscars night with Everything Everywhere’s sweep
She won because she is hardworking, says Michelle Yeoh’s mum after actress’ Oscar win
“You can see that in the way she fights in movies, the way she performs. She is very beautiful, talented and smart also,” said the 84-year-old.
Man arrested after Malaysian actor Kamal Adli attacked and left bleeding during fan meet in S’pore
The man allegedly struck Mr Kamal on the head with a baton during a photo-taking session.
askST Jobs: My boss is micromanaging my work. What can I do?
Staff can identify a time and place to discuss the issue with their managers so they can have a private conversation without interruptions or distractions.
Weekend Trip: Farms and food trails in Kluang, a hidden gem just two hours from Singapore
Court allows couple to adopt girl in their care for 8 years despite biological father’s objection
Spiralling dispute with star host Gary Lineker puts BBC’s reputation on the line
The fallout from the dispute is likely to be wide and long-lasting, casting doubt over BBC's management.