Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 13.

Singapore GE: New electoral boundaries announced; 14 SMCs, 17 GRCs in next election



Boxes being sealed at a polling station on Polling Day on Sept 11, 2015 in Toa Payoh Lorong 4. PHOTO: ST FILE



There will be 11 five-member GRCs - three more than in 2015. The number of four-member GRCs remains the same at six.

Singapore GE: 5 major electoral boundary changes, from new Sengkang GRC to 4 new SMCs



A voter at a polling centre in Pei Chun Public School in Toa Payoh Lorong 7 on Sept 11, 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



The new report on electoral boundaries sees significant changes, with six-member Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) wiped out and a new Sengkang GRC created.

Interactive graphics: New electoral boundaries for Singapore's next GE

There will be a new Sengkang GRC in the next election, and four new SMCs. The number of MPs will increase by four to 93.

Singapore GE: East Coast and West Coast GRCs, which are tipped to see opposition leaders contest, to be expanded to 5 MPs



With the changes, East Coast GRC will take in the Fengshan SMC to become a new five-member GRC with 120,239 voters. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



Opposition parties could be in for a tougher fight in the East Coast and West Coast GRCs in the coming election.

Singapore GE: Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team down from 5 to 4; GRC to absorb voters from parts of Potong Pasir



Potong Pasir, which will remain an SMC, will absorb 5,404 voters from Marine Parade GRC and see its voter population climb from 16,739 to 18,551. PHOTO: ST FILE



The total number of voters in the GRC, held by the People's Action Party (PAP), will decrease from 126,556 to 100,036.

Singapore GE: 4 new SMCs created, as 3 existing SMCs - Fengshan, Sengkang West and Punggol East - are removed



Punggol East (above) and Sengkang West - which have traditionally been stomping grounds for the opposition Workers' Party - have been redrawn. PHOTO: ST FILE



Four out of 14 SMCs will be new ones. The new SMCs have been carved out from larger GRCs, all PAP strongholds.

Coronavirus: 7 things to know about the latest government measures



A woman getting her temperature taken at Grace Assembly of God, on March 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The multi-ministry task force here has announced additional precautionary measures on travel and large events in efforts to curb Covid-19 cases.

Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong sit 1m apart at Covid-19 press conference as part of social distancing



Speakers and reporters sitting farther apart from one another than usual during the multi-ministry task force's press conference on March 13, as an example of social distancing. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Journalists were also seated 1m apart from one another. This is the first time the practice was observed since the press conferences began more than a month ago.

Feels worse than the global financial crisis, say Singapore traders of stock rout



The Straits Times Index plunged as much as 6.3 per cent within the first hour of trading on March 13. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Bloodbaths on an almost daily basis are becoming the new norm in stock markets globally. Singapore has not been spared.

32.8% drop in passengers in February at Changi Airport as coronavirus hits Asian air travel market hard



People wearing masks take an escalator at Changi Airport on March 5, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



As of Monday, the available seat capacity at Changi Airport for March has also fallen by close to 30 per cent of what was originally scheduled.

