Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 12

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

More than 18,000 BTO flats launched in Tengah

It is estimated that when Tengah is completed, it will provide about 42,000 new homes – 30,000 HDB flats and 12,000 private housing units.

Grab’s ride-sharing service to be available islandwide from 5pm to 11pm

The service allows multiple passengers headed in the same direction to share a ride for a lower fee.

China reshuffles Cabinet, appoints new vice-premiers but keeps central bank chief

President Xi Jinping has stacked the Cabinet with his allies to try to get the country’s Covid-19-ravaged economy back on track.

Scam victim sues other ‘investors’ of Ponzi scheme to reclaim $13m

The victim lost about US$25 million after falling for a Swiss-based Ponzi investment scam.

New hawker centre expected to be launched near Sengkang Sports Centre in first quarter of 2024

It is expected to have 36 cooked-food stalls and 650 seats, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

She overcame abuse, depression and eating disorder to score two As at A levels

Ms Maleha Tarin Moon hopes to become a teacher as she loves working with children, especially troubled ones.

‘Entire families are all gone’: Turkish chef in Singapore lost over 120 relatives in quakes

Turkish chef Ahmet Akpinar lost more than 120 relatives in the earthquakes that hit Turkey in February.

Mr Ahmet Akpinar’s hometown in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras was one of the worst hit.

The changing face of Genting Highlands

It took nearly a decade, but the Malaysia hill station now has a new outdoor theme park and a refreshed midway point at Awana.

We are not terrorists, ninjas or Batman: ‘Niqabis’ in Indonesia share struggles to fit into society

The niqab is gaining popularity in South-east Asia, particularly in moderate Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia.

Actor Duan Weiming fitted with prosthetic leg

The local actor had his left leg amputated below the knee in September.

