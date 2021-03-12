Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 12.
Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers could open in 2nd half of 2021: Ong Ye Kung
However, he reiterated that it's unrealistic to expect aviation sector here to have "V-shaped" recovery.
100 evacuated from Chinatown Point after shop catches fire
Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was of electrical origin.
Over 10,000 S'pore employers got help through WSG programmes, career matching services last year
This is a 45 per cent increase from 2019, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.
Two months' worth of Vitamin D supplements available for free to vulnerable Singapore residents
Temasek Foundation will provide over 100,000 bottles of D3 tablets from March 15 to 28.
SUSS student helped provide 'untraceable' cars with cloned licence plates to criminals
Tan Wen Jie pleaded guilty to conspiring to cheat the Land Transport Authority and the Singapore Customs.
Electric vehicles less pollutive, but not the most sustainable mode of transport: Ong Ye Kung
Public transport is still the most sustainable way to get around the island, said the minister.
HDB calls for sixth tender to install solar panels on 1,198 HDB blocks, 57 government sites
40 schools, the Tuas South Desalination Plant and Kallang Fire Station will participate in this tender.
Foundation for 'air traffic control tower' for drones in Singapore in place after successful trials
The system helps keep track of where drones are at any point in time even if they cannot be visually seen.
10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported
This takes Singapore's total to 60,080 cases.
Malaysian government criticised for 'draconian' use of emergency powers to outlaw fake news
The ordinance zeroes in on claims relating to Covid-19 or the proclamation of emergency.