Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 12.

MOH identifying 95 Singaporeans at religious gathering in Malaysia after Covid-19 cases confirmed





Latest updates from Singapore's Ministry of Health put the number of confirmed cases of infections here at 178, of whom 96 have recovered and been discharged. PHOTO: ST FILE



The event is believed to have taken place at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur between Feb 27 and March 1, involving around 10,000 people from several countries.

I'm isolated in a 5m by 5m room, says Singaporean with Covid-19 under quarantine in Thailand



Addressing rumours circulating online that he had just returned to Bangkok from South Korea or that he and "his wife" had travelled to Italy, Jay, who is unmarried, expressed anger as these were unhelpful and created panic in an already difficult situation. PHOTO: OHANA POKE/FACEBOOK



The 36-year-old has been entertaining himself with the free Wi-Fi provided by the facility, as well as by watching television.

Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus





People walk through an empty international departure terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport as concern over the coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The travel restrictions will start on Friday and last for 30 days. However, they do not apply to the UK.

The coronavirus is now a pandemic - what does this mean for us?





Nurses wearing protective gear prepare an isolation ward at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi on March 6, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The labelling may seem just a matter of semantics and will not affect the behaviour of the virus but the WHO hopes it will change how countries tackle the crisis.

Coronavirus: Buyers of 'cheap' masks lose $122,000 to overseas scam





A screenshot of the Carousell listing by "diywallpaper" selling surgical face masks. PHOTO: CAROUSELL



Just $12 for a box of 50 surgical masks? For at least 600 people, the offer was too good to resist.

Coronavirus: Thailand U-turns on visa on arrival, visa-free entry cancellation





An immigration officer wears a protective mask due to the coronavirus outbreak, as she waits for passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 12, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The government has put on hold its plan to suspend visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa-free entry from high-risk areas.

Australian court defers sex offence appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal Pell





In a file photo taken on June 29, 2017, former Vatican treasurer George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican. Pell became the highest ranked Catholic worldwide to be jailed for child sex offences when he was sentenced to a six-year term. PHOTO: REUTERS



Pell was convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage choirboys in the 1990s.

Convicted rapist admits to sexually assaulting stepdaughter shortly after release from prison

Prosecutors sought the maximum term of 20 years' preventive detention - a regime for recalcitrant offenders that does not offer the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet



An artist's impression provided by China University of Geosciences shows a rendering of a bird-like dinosaur named Oculudentavis khaungraae, discovered in a 100-million-year-old piece of amber from northern Myanmar. PHOTO: CHINA UNIVERSITY OF GEOSCIENCES



Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity.

Sorry, but working from home is overrated



PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Research shows that what remote workers gain in productivity, they often miss in harder-to-measure benefits like creativity and innovative thinking.

