Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 12.
MOH identifying 95 Singaporeans at religious gathering in Malaysia after Covid-19 cases confirmed
The event is believed to have taken place at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur between Feb 27 and March 1, involving around 10,000 people from several countries.
I'm isolated in a 5m by 5m room, says Singaporean with Covid-19 under quarantine in Thailand
The 36-year-old has been entertaining himself with the free Wi-Fi provided by the facility, as well as by watching television.
Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus
The travel restrictions will start on Friday and last for 30 days. However, they do not apply to the UK.
The coronavirus is now a pandemic - what does this mean for us?
The labelling may seem just a matter of semantics and will not affect the behaviour of the virus but the WHO hopes it will change how countries tackle the crisis.
Coronavirus: Buyers of 'cheap' masks lose $122,000 to overseas scam
Just $12 for a box of 50 surgical masks? For at least 600 people, the offer was too good to resist.
Coronavirus: Thailand U-turns on visa on arrival, visa-free entry cancellation
The government has put on hold its plan to suspend visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa-free entry from high-risk areas.
Australian court defers sex offence appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal Pell
Pell was convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage choirboys in the 1990s.
Convicted rapist admits to sexually assaulting stepdaughter shortly after release from prison
Prosecutors sought the maximum term of 20 years' preventive detention - a regime for recalcitrant offenders that does not offer the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.
Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet
Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity.
Sorry, but working from home is overrated
Research shows that what remote workers gain in productivity, they often miss in harder-to-measure benefits like creativity and innovative thinking.