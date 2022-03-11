Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 11.
S'pore to simplify Covid-19 rules from March 15, including allowing 5 household visitors at a time
Covid-19 safety measures, community visit limits to be eased for migrant workers living in dorms
There will no longer be differentiated Covid-19 safety measures for migrant workers living in dormitories here.
Vaccinated travellers to Singapore from low-risk and VTL areas can take non-supervised ART
Team sports for up to 30 vaccinated people to resume from March 15
The overall health benefits of allowing sports to resume far outweighs the risk of infection, said Minister Lawrence Wong.
Booster dose required for those aged 12 to 17, team sports resume: Updates to Covid-19 rules at a glance
Parliament approves $109b Budget after vigorous debate impacted by virus surge, Ukraine war
Some hotly debated topics included the upcoming GST hike, as well as measures on foreign manpower.
Russian troops regroup after Ukraine setbacks; assault on Kyiv seen within
Russia’s main attack force in northern Ukraine has been stalled on a highway north of Kyiv since the initial days of the invasion.
Chinese premier Li Keqiang confirms he will step down next March
The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party is constitutionally limited to two terms.
Robbed in the US: Shane Pow lost $8,000 worth of cash and valuables
ST Athlete of the Year: Yu Mengyu insists on seeing the beauty amid the imperfection
Her perseverance at the Tokyo Olympics moved PM Lee to praise Yu during his National Day Rally speech.