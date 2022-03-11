Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 11.

S'pore to simplify Covid-19 rules from March 15, including allowing 5 household visitors at a time

Other restrictions such as the blocking-off of public seating areas will be lifted.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 safety measures, community visit limits to be eased for migrant workers living in dorms

There will no longer be differentiated Covid-19 safety measures for migrant workers living in dormitories here.

READ MORE HERE

Vaccinated travellers to Singapore from low-risk and VTL areas can take non-supervised ART

The new rule will replace the previous requirement for a supervised self-swab ART.

READ MORE HERE

Team sports for up to 30 vaccinated people to resume from March 15

The overall health benefits of allowing sports to resume far outweighs the risk of infection, said Minister Lawrence Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Booster dose required for those aged 12 to 17, team sports resume: Updates to Covid-19 rules at a glance

Here's a quick look at the measures that will kick in on March 15.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament approves $109b Budget after vigorous debate impacted by virus surge, Ukraine war

Some hotly debated topics included the upcoming GST hike, as well as measures on foreign manpower.

READ MORE HERE

Russian troops regroup after Ukraine setbacks; assault on Kyiv seen within

Russia’s main attack force in northern Ukraine has been stalled on a highway north of Kyiv since the initial days of the invasion.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese premier Li Keqiang confirms he will step down next March

The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party is constitutionally limited to two terms.

READ MORE HERE

Robbed in the US: Shane Pow lost $8,000 worth of cash and valuables

“My mistake was that I left my backpack in the car at the bottom of the seat.” 

READ MORE HERE

ST Athlete of the Year: Yu Mengyu insists on seeing the beauty amid the imperfection

Her perseverance at the Tokyo Olympics moved PM Lee to praise Yu during his National Day Rally speech.

READ MORE HERE

The reinvention of Rui En: How the actress took charge of her life after a year that 'broke' her

Her pet cat died and she was worried about her father's health.

READ MORE HERE

