Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 11.

Volunteer time and expertise to help close S'pore's digital skills gap: DPM Heng

He noted that tech had helped Singapore emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis.

Unity drugstore retail assistants to be trained to spot signs of family violence

This will make it easier for victims and the community to report violence or seek help.

Thailand stresses dialogue, trust as solution to Myanmar crisis

Bangkok is suggesting finding a way to establish working relations between the conflicting parties.

Robots deliver groceries and parcels to Punggol residents in one-year trial

Two robot couriers will carry out free deliveries to seven Waterway Woodcress Housing Board blocks.

Woman who knocked over two people at Jurong carpark fined, disqualified from driving

One victim suffered rib fractures and minor injuries to her chest and right knee.

Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong gym spreads to banks, international schools

The flare-up is linked to a 27-year-old trainer from Ursus Fitness.

Chinese lawmakers vote overwhelmingly to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system

Deputies at the NPC passed the proposal with 2,895 votes for, none against and one abstaining.

Plant-based chicken brand Tindle to debut in S'pore at 11 restaurant brands

Tindle Thy, an alternative to chicken thigh, is made with nine ingredients such as water, soy and coconut fat.

Singapore reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 in the community

This takes Singapore's total to 60,070 cases.

Condo, HDB rents rise again on lower volumes in Feb: SRX

Condo rents climbed 1% month on month while HDB rates increased 0.5%.

