Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 11.
Govt working on 2nd stimulus package as coronavirus situation has worsened, says DPM Heng
Watch the ST-BT Budget Roundtable as DPM Heng and panellists talk about the outlook for the Singapore economy.
Govt's priority is to prevent retrenchments to protect both workers and firms, says DPM Heng
The Government is looking at specific measures to help workers who are retrenched over this period of economic uncertainty, said Mr Heng. Details will be announced as part of a second stimulus package.
'I feel dazed', says Singaporean restaurant owner infected with coronavirus in Thailand
The 36-year-old, who owns Hawaiian restaurant Ohana Poke in Bangkok, is the first Singaporean to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Thailand.
Free Sentosa entry extended to end-June as part of efforts to woo more local visitors
More promotions, including hotel and attraction packages, will also be rolled out across the island in March, said Sentosa Development Corporation.
Bullying in schools wrong and cannot be tolerated: Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong said he was "dismayed and troubled" after finding out that a group of pupils at Mee Toh School had picked on a Malay classmate, and written her "nasty notes".
I have written to Mahathir asking for forgiveness, says Malaysia PM Muhyiddin
Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he welcomed the statement made by Dr Mahathir that the new Cabinet would last until the next election.
US primaries: Joe Biden heading to Democratic nomination after big wins
Mr Joe Biden has lengthened his delegate lead over rival Senator Bernie Sanders and is likely to lengthen this further in a week, writes US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Esso stations in Singapore cut fuel prices by 3 cents, second reduction since Monday
With the latest adjustment, Esso's 95-octane - the most popular grade here - is now 7.2 per cent lower than its price in mid-January.
Impact from new grading system for pre-packaged sugary drinks will be minimal: Manufacturers
Manufacturers like Pokka Group and Coca Cola said about 60 per cent of their drinks are already within healthier-choice standards.
Jail for woman and her ex-lover over plot to kill her husband
Amanda Yeo Pei Min, who had conspired with her boyfriend to sabotage her spouse's car, has been sentenced to five months' jail.