Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 11.

Govt working on 2nd stimulus package as coronavirus situation has worsened, says DPM Heng

Watch the ST-BT Budget Roundtable as DPM Heng and panellists talk about the outlook for the Singapore economy.

Govt's priority is to prevent retrenchments to protect both workers and firms, says DPM Heng



Laying off workers at the slightest sign of problems will create longer-term issues for the company as well, as these workers take with them experience and know-how. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The Government is looking at specific measures to help workers who are retrenched over this period of economic uncertainty, said Mr Heng. Details will be announced as part of a second stimulus package.

'I feel dazed', says Singaporean restaurant owner infected with coronavirus in Thailand





The owner of Hawaiian restaurant Ohana Poke in Bangkok tested positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to a government quarantine hospital. PHOTO: OHANA POKE/FACEBOOK



The 36-year-old, who owns Hawaiian restaurant Ohana Poke in Bangkok, is the first Singaporean to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Thailand.

Free Sentosa entry extended to end-June as part of efforts to woo more local visitors



Siloso Beach in Sentosa. Visitors to Sentosa will enjoy free admission from March 14 to June 30, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



More promotions, including hotel and attraction packages, will also be rolled out across the island in March, said Sentosa Development Corporation.

Bullying in schools wrong and cannot be tolerated: Ong Ye Kung





A Twitter user alleged that her sister, who is one of "only a handful of Malays" in Mee Toh School in Punggol, has also been called other names and been cyber bullied. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



Mr Ong said he was "dismayed and troubled" after finding out that a group of pupils at Mee Toh School had picked on a Malay classmate, and written her "nasty notes".

I have written to Mahathir asking for forgiveness, says Malaysia PM Muhyiddin





Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a news conference on April 5, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he welcomed the statement made by Dr Mahathir that the new Cabinet would last until the next election.

US primaries: Joe Biden heading to Democratic nomination after big wins



Former vice president Joe Biden has won three states out of the six according to results and projections so far. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Joe Biden has lengthened his delegate lead over rival Senator Bernie Sanders and is likely to lengthen this further in a week, writes US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

Esso stations in Singapore cut fuel prices by 3 cents, second reduction since Monday





With the latest adjustment, Esso's 95-octane - the most popular grade here - is now 7.2 per cent lower than its price in mid-January. PHOTO: ST FILE



With the latest adjustment, Esso's 95-octane - the most popular grade here - is now 7.2 per cent lower than its price in mid-January.

Impact from new grading system for pre-packaged sugary drinks will be minimal: Manufacturers





Manufacturers like Pokka Group and Coca Cola said about 60 per cent of their drinks, including their top sellers, are already within healthier choice standards. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Manufacturers like Pokka Group and Coca Cola said about 60 per cent of their drinks are already within healthier-choice standards.

Jail for woman and her ex-lover over plot to kill her husband



Amanda Yeo Pei Min had told her lover Leong Wei Guo to loosen the wheel bolts of her husband's car and cut its brake wires. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



Amanda Yeo Pei Min, who had conspired with her boyfriend to sabotage her spouse's car, has been sentenced to five months' jail.

