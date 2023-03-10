Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China’s Xi Jinping takes on unprecedented third term as president
Outgoing Executive Vice-Premier Han Zheng has been endorsed as vice-president, succeeding Mr Wang Qishan.
Malaysia’s former premier Muhyiddin Yassin charged with corruption
Muhyiddin was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.
S'pore entities among those named in leaked foreign military documents posted online by hackers
They include a confidential document mentioning ST Electronics and training programmes linked to RSAF.
Worker paralysed after falling 3.7m at worksite gets $971k compensation
Mr Janaed, who is now in Bangladesh, spent 91 days at NUH and 152 days at Alexandra Hospital.
Lazarus Island tiny houses: Promotional rates from $199, bookings start from May
Red Lions to freefall only at the Padang this NDP, amid review of jumps
The review was triggered by an incident in which a parachutist was hurt in a rough landing during NDP 2022.
No unguided treks for foreigners in Nepal come April 1
The decision was taken to improve safety among trekkers, and boost employment in Nepal.
Viral red HDB lift lobby becomes location for photo shoots
Content creators have been flocking to the lift lobby to film content, with one photographer describing the all-red block as "totally a vibe".
7-year-old Indian girl is world’s youngest yoga instructor
Praanvi’s journey started when she was just three-and-a-half years old after watching her mother practise yoga at home.
Unesco bid for the kebaya: A look at the fashion uniting 5 South-east Asian countries
Singapore joins four other Asean nations in bid to inscribe the kebaya on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.