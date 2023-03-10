Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

Updated
Published
37 min ago

China’s Xi Jinping takes on unprecedented third term as president

Outgoing Executive Vice-Premier Han Zheng has been endorsed as vice-president, succeeding Mr Wang Qishan.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s former premier Muhyiddin Yassin charged with corruption

Muhyiddin was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore entities among those named in leaked foreign military documents posted online by hackers

They include a confidential document mentioning ST Electronics and training programmes linked to RSAF.

READ MORE HERE

Worker paralysed after falling 3.7m at worksite gets $971k compensation

Mr Janaed, who is now in Bangladesh, spent 91 days at NUH and 152 days at Alexandra Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Lazarus Island tiny houses: Promotional rates from $199, bookings start from May

More than 600 people have registered their interest in booking the accommodation.

READ MORE HERE

Red Lions to freefall only at the Padang this NDP, amid review of jumps

The review was triggered by an incident in which a parachutist was hurt in a rough landing during NDP 2022.

READ MORE HERE

No unguided treks for foreigners in Nepal come April 1

The decision was taken to improve safety among trekkers, and boost employment in Nepal.

READ MORE HERE

Viral red HDB lift lobby becomes location for photo shoots

Content creators have been flocking to the lift lobby to film content, with one photographer describing the all-red block as "totally a vibe".

READ MORE HERE

7-year-old Indian girl is world’s youngest yoga instructor

Praanvi’s journey started when she was just three-and-a-half years old after watching her mother practise yoga at home.

READ MORE HERE

Unesco bid for the kebaya: A look at the fashion uniting 5 South-east Asian countries

Singapore joins four other Asean nations in bid to inscribe the kebaya on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

READ MORE HERE

