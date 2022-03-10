Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

Offence for anyone in Singapore to travel to Ukraine to take up arms: MHA

Those who try to do so can be imprisoned for life, or up to 15 years, and also fined.

No progress on ceasefire, says Ukraine after meeting with Russia in Turkey

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tempered expectations for a ceasefire agreement or other results from the meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Competition watchdog will take action if oil companies coordinate price increases

As at Thursday, all petrol prices are now $3 or more a litre in Singapore.

Woman injured by wild boar outside HDB neighbourhood shops in Yishun

The boar, which was "about the size of a dog", then hit the glass display of a nearby optical shop and ran off.

2 men charged over alleged rape of 32-year-old woman in Tuas

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

Le Le, who is almost seven months old, weighs about 16kg.

4 people, including married couple, charged over cheating conspiracy involving $10 million

The crimes were purportedly committed between March 2017 and July 2019, says CPIB.

Thoughtless or thought-provoking? Fashion gets political in a time of war

Brands including Hermes, Nike and H&M have halted sales and temporarily closed stores in Russia.

Online harm is an urgent issue for women

Three in 10 Singaporeans have been personally affected by gender-based harm online, a recent survey found.

Covid-19 home recovery: How to disinfect your room and other precautions

Cleaning specialist shares guidelines on how to clean and disinfect the isolation room after a Covid-19 patient exits from the Home Recovery Programme.

Some patients can recover at home. How should they dispose of waste from their room?

