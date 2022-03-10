Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Offence for anyone in Singapore to travel to Ukraine to take up arms: MHA
Those who try to do so can be imprisoned for life, or up to 15 years, and also fined.
No progress on ceasefire, says Ukraine after meeting with Russia in Turkey
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tempered expectations for a ceasefire agreement or other results from the meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Competition watchdog will take action if oil companies coordinate price increases
Woman injured by wild boar outside HDB neighbourhood shops in Yishun
The boar, which was "about the size of a dog", then hit the glass display of a nearby optical shop and ran off.
2 men charged over alleged rape of 32-year-old woman in Tuas
Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit
4 people, including married couple, charged over cheating conspiracy involving $10 million
Thoughtless or thought-provoking? Fashion gets political in a time of war
Brands including Hermes, Nike and H&M have halted sales and temporarily closed stores in Russia.
Online harm is an urgent issue for women
Three in 10 Singaporeans have been personally affected by gender-based harm online, a recent survey found.
Covid-19 home recovery: How to disinfect your room and other precautions
