Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 10.

S'porean youth detained under ISA for planning knife attack on Jews leaving synagogue

Amirull Ali, 20, had planned to target three Jewish men leaving a synagogue in Waterloo Street.

Private-sector economists raise S'pore 2021 growth forecast to 5.8%: MAS survey

This is better than the 5.5 per cent expansion predicted earlier.

Security in places of worship in S'pore may have to be reviewed: Shanmugam

Community vigilance and partnerships remain an important tool to protect Singapore, the minister said.

How a former NSF became radicalised and planned to attack Jews outside a synagogue

He also made preparations to travel to Gaza to take up arms alongside the military wing of Hamas.

Claims by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come under scrutiny

The Duchess' claims include never googling the royals before, and her son Archie being denied of his birthright.

Condo resale prices rise for 7th month in February, sales increase despite CNY

Buyers may be considering resale condominiums as prices of new homes have been holding firm.

Reclusive Chinese water tycoon Zhong Shanshan is now Asia's richest person

Mr Zhong's net worth has surged to US$85 billion (S$114 billion).

Brawling Myanmar monks show Buddhist nationalists backing coup

Monks were among a group that used slingshots to injure anti-coup protesters.

SNOC vice-president and former taekwondo chief Milan Kwee dies at 74

He was part of S'pore's first national team that competed at the inaugural 1973 World Championships.

A tribute to cats at Singapore's Malay Heritage Centre

MHC's latest installation on their lawn, Paw-verbs on the Lawn, highlights common Malay proverbs.

