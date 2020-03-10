Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 10.
Punggol and Pasir Ris residents to get four more train stations by 2031
With the new extension, commuters can expect to save up to 25 minutes when they travel.
Coronavirus: 600 passengers disembarked from Costa Fortuna cruise ship as of noon, all found to be well
The first group of passengers left the ship at about 8.40am and were escorted by officials to a waiting bus.
Italy goes into nationwide lockdown as coronavirus numbers spiral
Italy’s 60 million people will be able to travel only for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3.
Coronavirus: WHO praises Singapore's containment of Covid-19 outbreak
"Singapore is a good example of an all-of-government approach - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's regular videos are helping to explain the risks and reassure people," said Dr Tedros.
Anwar to lead Malaysia opposition instead of Mahathir, PH president Wan Azizah says
"I will have a meeting, and I think most probably it's going to be Anwar," said Datuk Seri Wan Azizah.
NTU student hacked Kopitiam cards for free food, drinks and cigarettes
In total, Tee Chin Yue's unauthorised transactions caused a loss of $80,800 to Kopitiam.
Q&A with HK microbiologist who helped confirm coronavirus' human spread
Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung shares what he saw and heard during an exploratory mission to Wuhan on Jan 17.
China's Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus epicentre Wuhan
His visit signals that officials believe the outbreak is under control, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.
Exposed pipe, poor emergency preparedness contributed to Jalan Buroh fatal fire: MOM learning report
One Chinese worker was killed and two others were injured in the massive fire last year.
This means a military court will now hear the Bigbang singer's trial on charges stemming from a sex and drug scandal last year.