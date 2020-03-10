Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 10.

Punggol and Pasir Ris residents to get four more train stations by 2031





Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary touring a project site extending a tunnel from the North East Line on March 10, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



With the new extension, commuters can expect to save up to 25 minutes when they travel.

Coronavirus: 600 passengers disembarked from Costa Fortuna cruise ship as of noon, all found to be well





Costa Fortuna, which left Singapore on March 3, is the only cruise ship docking on March 10, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The first group of passengers left the ship at about 8.40am and were escorted by officials to a waiting bus.

Italy goes into nationwide lockdown as coronavirus numbers spiral





The almost empty St Mark's Square is seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Italy’s 60 million people will be able to travel only for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3.

Coronavirus: WHO praises Singapore's containment of Covid-19 outbreak





Passengers arriving at the Singapore Cruise Centre being screened by thermal scanners on March 5, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



"Singapore is a good example of an all-of-government approach - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's regular videos are helping to explain the risks and reassure people," said Dr Tedros.

Anwar to lead Malaysia opposition instead of Mahathir, PH president Wan Azizah says





Anwar Ibrahim (centre) and his wife and former Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah during a press conference outside their home in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



"I will have a meeting, and I think most probably it's going to be Anwar," said Datuk Seri Wan Azizah.

NTU student hacked Kopitiam cards for free food, drinks and cigarettes





Tee Chin Yue hacked four Kopitiam cards more than 130 times, and used the ill-gotten credit to top-up more than 180 Singtel pre-paid SIM cards in exchange for cash. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



In total, Tee Chin Yue's unauthorised transactions caused a loss of $80,800 to Kopitiam.

Q&A with HK microbiologist who helped confirm coronavirus' human spread





Prof Yuen Kwok-yung shares how local officials dealt with the experts who tried to find out the truth at the very beginning of a public heath crisis. PHOTOS: THE HKU SCHOLARS HUB, AFP



Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung shares what he saw and heard during an exploratory mission to Wuhan on Jan 17.

China's Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus epicentre Wuhan





In a photo from March 2, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



His visit signals that officials believe the outbreak is under control, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.

Exposed pipe, poor emergency preparedness contributed to Jalan Buroh fatal fire: MOM learning report





The fire in the Jurong industrial area broke out on June 21, 2019 and took about 120 firefighters more than two hours to bring under control. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



One Chinese worker was killed and two others were injured in the massive fire last year.

Former K-pop star Seungri arrives at a military boot camp in the border town of Cheorwon, Korea, on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



This means a military court will now hear the Bigbang singer's trial on charges stemming from a sex and drug scandal last year.

