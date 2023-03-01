Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 1

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB to launch BTO flats in Bedok and Serangoon in May for first time in years; includes 5-room units
Five-room flats are more commonly offered in non-mature estates and selected mature estates located further from the city centre.
Fourth content-based A-level subject to be dropped from university admission score
Mid-year exams will be gradually removed for JC and Millennia Institute students from 2024.
Time to do away with stigmatising academic labels like Normal and Express
Full SBB will bring with it challenges, not just with timetabling but also pedagogy, writes deputy news editor Grace Ho.
askST: What are posting groups for Secondary 1?
The 2024 Sec 1 cohort will be posted to schools through three posting groups mapped to PSLE score ranges for existing streams.
Employers must verify education qualifications of EP applicants from Sept 1
This is to ensure applicants are not granted work passes based on fake qualifications.
Swimming: Schooling out of Singapore’s SEA Games team, first time since 2011
Despite his withdrawal, the Singapore team is still expected to dominate in Cambodia.
Temperature drops to 21.1 deg C as sweater weather returns to Singapore
Areas such as Clementi and Ang Mo Kio saw temperature dipping to 21.7 deg C and 21.9 deg C respectively.
Police appeal for information on two teens; four have gone missing in a month
Rising flood waters in Johor force nearly 6,000 people to stay in temporary relief centres
In search of arts enrichment for your kids? Get playful with local arts groups
Arts groups like The Theatre Practice and Bhaskar's Arts Academy offer children's courses that are more affordable and play-oriented.