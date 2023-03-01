Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 1

Updated
Published
4 min ago

HDB to launch BTO flats in Bedok and Serangoon in May for first time in years; includes 5-room units

Five-room flats are more commonly offered in non-mature estates and selected mature estates located further from the city centre.

Fourth content-based A-level subject to be dropped from university admission score

Mid-year exams will be gradually removed for JC and Millennia Institute students from 2024.

Time to do away with stigmatising academic labels like Normal and Express

Full SBB will bring with it challenges, not just with timetabling but also pedagogy, writes deputy news editor Grace Ho.

askST: What are posting groups for Secondary 1?

The 2024 Sec 1 cohort will be posted to schools through three posting groups mapped to PSLE score ranges for existing streams.

Employers must verify education qualifications of EP applicants from Sept 1

This is to ensure applicants are not granted work passes based on fake qualifications.

Swimming: Schooling out of Singapore’s SEA Games team, first time since 2011

Despite his withdrawal, the Singapore team is still expected to dominate in Cambodia.

Temperature drops to 21.1 deg C as sweater weather returns to Singapore

Areas such as Clementi and Ang Mo Kio saw temperature dipping to 21.7 deg C and 21.9 deg C respectively.

Police appeal for information on two teens; four have gone missing in a month

Jabez Sim Jun Hong was last seen near Block 980C Buangkok Crescent on Feb 24.

Rising flood waters in Johor force nearly 6,000 people to stay in temporary relief centres

The floods are expected to worsen with heavy rains expected until tomorrow.

In search of arts enrichment for your kids? Get playful with local arts groups

Arts groups like The Theatre Practice and Bhaskar's Arts Academy offer children's courses that are more affordable and play-oriented.

