Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Ukraine crisis: Asean's weakness is also an asset, says veteran S'pore diplomat at ST roundtable
The bloc’s stance on Ukraine conflict was considerably dialled down in comparison to Singapore’s.
S'pore ambassador stresses importance of sovereignty at UN emergency meeting on Ukraine
Mr Burhan Gafoor also urged members of the General Assembly to vote 'yes' for a resolution deploring Russia.
In Pictures: Children caught up in the Ukraine war
Malaysia drops six-day Covid-19 test procedure for Singapore VTL and others
Currently, VTL travellers must be tested on the second, fourth and sixth day after arrival.
Spike in sales of throat sprays, mouthwash in Singapore amid Omicron wave
Such products include Betadine throat spray, Difflam antiseptic sore throat gargle and Orasol-ID antiseptic mouthwash.
Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass Covid-19 testing
2 people suffer adverse effects after taking supplements with potent, banned substances: HSA
Those who have taken Traditional Herbs Preparation XPE and FS++ Slimming Supplements By JPJ Slim should see a doctor.
Make Jobs Growth Incentive scheme permanent to help older PMEs transition into new jobs: Patrick Tay
This comes as the scheme will be extended by six months but with stepped-down support rates.
SCDF boosts ambulance fleet by 35% to cope with Covid-19 surge
This is among the measures it has in place to manage the rise in 995 calls and prioritise life-threatening emergencies.
In pain but ignored: Pelvic venous disorder left mother of three unable to sit, stand or play
She took painkillers daily and would even wake up cold and shivering because of the pain.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!