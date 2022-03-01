Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. 

 

Ukraine crisis: Asean's weakness is also an asset, says veteran  S'pore diplomat at ST roundtable

The bloc’s stance on Ukraine conflict was considerably dialled down in comparison to Singapore’s. 

S'pore ambassador stresses importance of sovereignty at UN emergency meeting on Ukraine

Mr Burhan Gafoor also urged members of the General Assembly to vote 'yes' for a resolution deploring Russia.

In Pictures: Children caught up in the Ukraine war

Other children, along with their families, flee the country as refugees.

Malaysia drops six-day Covid-19 test procedure for Singapore VTL and others

Currently, VTL travellers must be tested on the second, fourth and sixth day after arrival.

Spike in sales of throat sprays, mouthwash in Singapore amid Omicron wave

Such products include Betadine throat spray, Difflam antiseptic sore throat gargle and Orasol-ID antiseptic mouthwash.

Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass Covid-19 testing

The testings are said to be held along with a lockdown, say local media reports.

2 people suffer adverse effects after taking supplements with potent, banned substances: HSA

Those who have taken Traditional Herbs Preparation XPE and FS++ Slimming Supplements By JPJ Slim should see a doctor.

Make Jobs Growth Incentive scheme permanent to help older PMEs transition into new jobs: Patrick Tay

This comes as the scheme will be extended by six months but with stepped-down support rates.

SCDF boosts ambulance fleet by 35% to cope with Covid-19 surge

This is among the measures it has in place to manage the rise in 995 calls and prioritise life-threatening emergencies.

In pain but ignored: Pelvic venous disorder left mother of three unable to sit, stand or play

She took painkillers daily and would even wake up cold and shivering because of the pain.

