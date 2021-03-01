Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 1.
SAF to review PES medical classification system to let more NSmen take on operational roles
The SAF is introducing new vocations and redesigning existing ones in response to a changing threat environment.
No plans to impose vaccinations as condition for entry to S'pore: Ong Ye Kung
The minister also said it was premature to decide if border measures can be eased for vaccinated individuals.
Ozone, not haze, caused unhealthy air quality in northern S'pore
The PSI climbed to a peak of 108 on Saturday night.
Two-week collection begins for free reusable, antimicrobial masks that can be washed weekly
The masks are available at vending machines located at more than 800 locations islandwide.
$90m to be spent on S'pore's first top-level biosafety lab, to be operational by 2025
It will be the first such facility in South-east Asia.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 2 new charges in court, appears in good health: Lawyer
She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.
Illegal vehicle modification offences down; Tanjong Pagar Road not a known speeding area
The number of complaints about speeding in Tanjong Pagar Road was not high, said the Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Jail, caning for man who smuggled gun from Malaysia to 'scare' rival gang members
Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz kept the weapon along with eight bullets in his Jurong West flat.
2 people who took part in unlawful gathering on pleasure craft fined $3,000 each
They were the first to be dealt with in court for being part of the event that breached Covid-19 rules.
12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
This takes Singapore's total to 59,948.