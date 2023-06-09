Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9, 2023

Great MP who will be missed: Jurong GRC residents on Tharman’s presidential bid

Many residents in the Taman Jurong ward have stories of how Mr Tharman helped them, sometimes without being asked.

Pioneer, Merdeka Generations eligible for up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July

The 2023 top-ups will cost the Government $254 million, down from the $270 million in 2022.

‘I will miss you’: Patrons bid farewell to iconic Popular bookstore outlet in Marine Parade

The outlet has been operating at Marine Parade for more than 25 years.

Durians in claw machines and hair salons: Why are durians here, there and everywhere in S’pore?

The abundant supply this season is due to a number of factors. 

The Straits Times launches its WhatsApp Channel: Join to get latest news and must-reads

ST launched its WhatsApp Channel as the messaging app on Thursday rolled out a feature which allows users to get broadcast messages.

Singapore to launch guide on how to cope with hotter weather

It will focus on how to plan activities, what protective actions to take and what to wear for outdoor activities.

Case issues alert about car rental firm following complaints over deposit forfeitures

Between July 1, 2022, and Monday, Case has received 23 complaints against Prestige Carz Rental.

Deja vu as SNOC excludes Soh Rui Yong from Asian Games line-up

Despite efforts to support and rehabilitate him, it is not satisfied that he has “changed for the better to earn selection”.

Motor Mouth: Fixing COE anomalies requires more than tweaking supply

The recent steps to adjust COE supply saw premiums drop in May, but rebounded in the first tender of June.

12 gift ideas for Father’s Day, from mangrove kayaking to geek swag

Ideas to make your dad happy, whether he is a geek, sportsman or cook, on his special day.

