Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 9.

Driver busted alcohol limit, was speeding at 148kmh before Tanjong Pagar crash: Coroner's inquiry

Three others took turns to drive the BMW along Tanjong Pagar Road, which has a speed limit of 50kmh.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue resumes in S'pore, Ukraine president Zelensky to give special address

Some 500 delegates from 42 countries - including more than 60 ministers and senior defence officials - will gather in person at the Dialogue.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices rise for 23rd straight month; Woodlands, Pasir Ris see first million-dollar flats

A 189 sq m executive flat in Woodlands Street 83 changed hands for $1.04 million.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore sets out guidelines for first sovereign green bond issuance

The green bonds will finance infrastructure projects that will provide long-term environmental benefits for both current and future generations.

READ MORE HERE

HSA warns against use of 'Star Cream' after baby who used product for diaper rash hospitalised

Parents of the four-month-old sought treatment for the baby after persistent vomiting and a bulging skull.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says not possible to reopen China border soon

The city is preparing to cocoon some 1,000 people involved in its July 1 handover anniversary.

READ MORE HERE

Travel agencies warn of scammers impersonating their staff, offering part-time roles

Chan Brothers Travel, WTS Travel and CTC Travel said they were aware of messages involving scammers.

READ MORE HERE

The Great Renegotiation - what do workers want?

In this podcast, experts discuss what workers expect, what bosses want - and the opportunities one could get from working at a small-medium enterprise.

READ MORE HERE

Is it finally time for a 4-day work week in Singapore?

Would it work here? Look back at what experts in Singapore said even as thousands of employees in Britain started a 4-day work week pilot programme this week.

READ MORE HERE

Travel in style: 10 holiday beauty essentials

Pack fuss-free products and multi-taskers for your vacation.

READ MORE HERE

