Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 9.
Driver busted alcohol limit, was speeding at 148kmh before Tanjong Pagar crash: Coroner's inquiry
Three others took turns to drive the BMW along Tanjong Pagar Road, which has a speed limit of 50kmh.
Shangri-La Dialogue resumes in S'pore, Ukraine president Zelensky to give special address
Some 500 delegates from 42 countries - including more than 60 ministers and senior defence officials - will gather in person at the Dialogue.
HDB resale prices rise for 23rd straight month; Woodlands, Pasir Ris see first million-dollar flats
S'pore sets out guidelines for first sovereign green bond issuance
The green bonds will finance infrastructure projects that will provide long-term environmental benefits for both current and future generations.
HSA warns against use of 'Star Cream' after baby who used product for diaper rash hospitalised
Parents of the four-month-old sought treatment for the baby after persistent vomiting and a bulging skull.
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says not possible to reopen China border soon
The city is preparing to cocoon some 1,000 people involved in its July 1 handover anniversary.
Travel agencies warn of scammers impersonating their staff, offering part-time roles
Chan Brothers Travel, WTS Travel and CTC Travel said they were aware of messages involving scammers.
The Great Renegotiation - what do workers want?
In this podcast, experts discuss what workers expect, what bosses want - and the opportunities one could get from working at a small-medium enterprise.
Is it finally time for a 4-day work week in Singapore?
Would it work here? Look back at what experts in Singapore said even as thousands of employees in Britain started a 4-day work week pilot programme this week.