Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 9.
550 Covid-19 cases infected with Delta variant detected in Singapore so far
This figure comprises 428 local and 122 imported cases.
NTU scientists develop reusable mask that is able to filter 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and haze
It is said to be better than the medical-grade N95 masks used in hospitals.
20 years' jail for man who slashed one boss to death, severely injured another
Yee Jing Man threatened a third director with a chopper and ordered the latter to eat a red packet containing $20.
2 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 1 unlinked
In all, four new cases were reported. This is the lowest daily number of cases since Feb 23, when there were also four cases.
SMRT worker killed, another injured on Sunday when car jack supporting bus gives way
Police said investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.
All staff at Four Leaves bakery in Ion Orchard quarantined after Covid-19 case found; outlet closed temporarily
A retail assistant working there was confirmed as a Covid-19 case on Tuesday.
MAS to deploy $2.38 billion to five asset managers for climate-related investments
The moves are part of plans to help Singapore make an orderly transition to a low-carbon economy.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin visits Istana Negara; King set to meet political leaders
The King is expected to meet party chiefs to discuss Malaysia's Covid-19 and political crises.
Singaporean housewife who planned to fight in Syria detained under ISA
The former religious teacher had wanted to take up armed violence for terrorist group ISIS.
Fitness trainers in S'pore seeing increased demand as clients prioritise personal health, wellness
Factors include closures of gyms and limited consumer spending with international travel curtailed.