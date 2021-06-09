Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 9.

550 Covid-19 cases infected with Delta variant detected in Singapore so far

This figure comprises 428 local and 122 imported cases.

READ MORE HERE

NTU scientists develop reusable mask that is able to filter 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and haze

It is said to be better than the medical-grade N95 masks used in hospitals.

READ MORE HERE

20 years' jail for man who slashed one boss to death, severely injured another

Yee Jing Man threatened a third director with a chopper and ordered the latter to eat a red packet containing $20.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

2 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 1 unlinked

In all, four new cases were reported. This is the lowest daily number of cases since Feb 23, when there were also four cases.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT worker killed, another injured on Sunday when car jack supporting bus gives way

Police said investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

READ MORE HERE

All staff at Four Leaves bakery in Ion Orchard quarantined after Covid-19 case found; outlet closed temporarily

A retail assistant working there was confirmed as a Covid-19 case on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

MAS to deploy $2.38 billion to five asset managers for climate-related investments

The moves are part of plans to help Singapore make an orderly transition to a low-carbon economy.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin visits Istana Negara; King set to meet political leaders

The King is expected to meet party chiefs to discuss Malaysia's Covid-19 and political crises.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean housewife who planned to fight in Syria detained under ISA

The former religious teacher had wanted to take up armed violence for terrorist group ISIS.

READ MORE HERE

Fitness trainers in S'pore seeing increased demand as clients prioritise personal health, wellness

Factors include closures of gyms and limited consumer spending with international travel curtailed.

READ MORE HERE