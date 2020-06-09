Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 9.
Dengue cases surge past 10,000, with 872 infections last week alone
The hot and wet conditions suitable for the growth of the Aedes mosquito population are likely to last till October, said the NEA.
218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in community
This is the lowest daily tally since April 11, when MOH announced 191 new cases.
Man who failed to wear a mask properly while out among three charged with Covid-19 related offences
Two people were charged for flouting safe distancing measures.
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicates
The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".
Couple found guilty of assaulting maid, who was abused from her first day of work
The woman was slapped, punched and assaulted with objects including a broomstick and a shower head.
Lotte takes over liquor and tobacco concession at Changi Airport; new business will be its largest in Asia-Pac
To celebrate the start of its operations, Lotte is offering a 7 per cent discount on some products from June 12 to 30.
Ex-Sabah chief minister acquitted after all 46 graft and money laundering charges dropped
This is the second high-profile discharge linked to the previous Barisan Nasional administration since the new Perikatan Nasional government took over from Pakatan Harapan in March.
Sembcorp shares soar as SembMarine plunges on rights issue, demerger plan
The two companies on Monday jointly unveiled a massive $2.1 billion recapitalisation deal for SembMarine as well as a demerger from each other.
Singapore condo resales sink further but prices hold steady in 2nd month of circuit breaker: SRX
About 171 units were resold in May, similar to levels seen during the financial crisis of 2009.
Two men charged with flying drones without permit; one allegedly took aerial videos of military base
If found guilty of operating their drones without the necessary permits, both men could be fined up to $20,000.