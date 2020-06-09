Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 9.

Dengue cases surge past 10,000, with 872 infections last week alone

The hot and wet conditions suitable for the growth of the Aedes mosquito population are likely to last till October, said the NEA.

READ MORE HERE

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in community

This is the lowest daily tally since April 11, when MOH announced 191 new cases.

READ MORE HERE

Man who failed to wear a mask properly while out among three charged with Covid-19 related offences

Two people were charged for flouting safe distancing measures.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicates

The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".

READ MORE HERE

Couple found guilty of assaulting maid, who was abused from her first day of work

The woman was slapped, punched and assaulted with objects including a broomstick and a shower head.

READ MORE HERE

Lotte takes over liquor and tobacco concession at Changi Airport; new business will be its largest in Asia-Pac

To celebrate the start of its operations, Lotte is offering a 7 per cent discount on some products from June 12 to 30.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Sabah chief minister acquitted after all 46 graft and money laundering charges dropped

This is the second high-profile discharge linked to the previous Barisan Nasional administration since the new Perikatan Nasional government took over from Pakatan Harapan in March.

READ MORE HERE

Sembcorp shares soar as SembMarine plunges on rights issue, demerger plan

The two companies on Monday jointly unveiled a massive $2.1 billion recapitalisation deal for SembMarine as well as a demerger from each other.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore condo resales sink further but prices hold steady in 2nd month of circuit breaker: SRX

About 171 units were resold in May, similar to levels seen during the financial crisis of 2009.

READ MORE HERE

Two men charged with flying drones without permit; one allegedly took aerial videos of military base

If found guilty of operating their drones without the necessary permits, both men could be fined up to $20,000.

READ MORE HERE