Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 8, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

SM Tharman to run for president, will resign from Govt and PAP on July 7

He will be retiring from politics after 22 years.

READ MORE HERE

Economist, sportsman and poet: 6 things about SM Tharman, who will run for president

Those who worked with him called him “one of the best economic minds in Singapore”.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale market records higher sales in May as price growth slows

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Compared with a year ago, sales were up by 4.8 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-born comedian’s joke about MH370 ‘appalling’: Vivian

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the naturalised American showed a “total lack of sensitivity and empathy”.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 1.5m cleared Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend, record since border reopened

More than 250,000 travellers left Singapore for Malaysia through both checkpoints on June 1.

READ MORE HERE

StanChart cutting more than 100 jobs in Singapore, London and Hong Kong, say sources

The move is part of the Asia-focused lender’s existing plan to cut costs by more than $1.35 billion through 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Man allegedly arms himself with knife to rob 14-year-old boy and is arrested within an hour

The suspect was in Bukit Batok when he allegedly armed himself with a karambit knife to rob the teenager.

READ MORE HERE

Remnants of old building among finds from archaeological study of Keppel Club site

The artefacts yielded do not have high historical significance.

READ MORE HERE

Kakhovka dam collapse: Ukraine’s Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson region

Kherson’s governor said earlier 600 sq km of the region was under water.

READ MORE HERE

Not just a yoga brand: Understanding the $8 billion cult following behind Lululemon

The Canadian activewear brand, best known for its yoga gear, is setting its sights on global sportswear domination.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top