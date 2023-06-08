Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 8, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SM Tharman to run for president, will resign from Govt and PAP on July 7
Economist, sportsman and poet: 6 things about SM Tharman, who will run for president
HDB resale market records higher sales in May as price growth slows
S'pore-born comedian’s joke about MH370 ‘appalling’: Vivian
Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the naturalised American showed a “total lack of sensitivity and empathy”.
Nearly 1.5m cleared Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend, record since border reopened
More than 250,000 travellers left Singapore for Malaysia through both checkpoints on June 1.
StanChart cutting more than 100 jobs in Singapore, London and Hong Kong, say sources
The move is part of the Asia-focused lender’s existing plan to cut costs by more than $1.35 billion through 2024.
Man allegedly arms himself with knife to rob 14-year-old boy and is arrested within an hour
The suspect was in Bukit Batok when he allegedly armed himself with a karambit knife to rob the teenager.
Remnants of old building among finds from archaeological study of Keppel Club site
Kakhovka dam collapse: Ukraine’s Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson region
Not just a yoga brand: Understanding the $8 billion cult following behind Lululemon
The Canadian activewear brand, best known for its yoga gear, is setting its sights on global sportswear domination.