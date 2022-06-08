Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 8.
Analysts cut their Singapore 2022 growth forecast amid inflation concerns: MAS survey
Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints see highest crossings since border reopening on April 1
About 262,000 travellers have been making the trip each day between Friday and Sunday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
One person killed after car drives into crowd on Berlin street; driver detained
He was happiest when performing with his beads, says daughter of late Orchard Road busker
COE premiums cross $100,000 for large cars and Open category
The premium for smaller cars, or EVs with power output of up to 110 kilowatts, rose from $68,001 to $73,801.
S'pore is 13th most expensive city for expats, Hong Kong stays top: Survey
Singapore maintains position because Singdollar has weakened against other regional currencies, despite rising inflation.
Chicken still available at Singapore markets a week after Malaysia export ban
"I still have supply, but it is old stock, which has probably been chilled for a week," said a seller.
Ikea recalls Metallisk espresso maker due to risk of bursting
Finding breathing room for dance across borders
Live shows feature again at cont.act Contemporary Dance Festival, which opens June 13 with the theme "Breathing Ground".