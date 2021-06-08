Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 8.

Covid-19 testing operation kicks off for Punggol's Sumang Walk HDB block residents

A total of 361 residents from 124 households will be tested.

Too early to say how landmark G-7 corporate tax deal will impact Singapore: Lawrence Wong

Any tax changes would be in close consultation with businesses and tax professionals here, he added.

Gurmit Singh gets 3-month driving ban, $800 fine for speeding at 131kmh with son in car

After leaving court, Singh posted a video on his Instagram account, promising to be a better driver.

9 new Covid-19 cases, including 3 in community

Of the three community cases, two are currently unlinked.

Singtel fibre broadband Internet down, frustrating customers working from home

The downtime appeared to affect many who live in the eastern and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

Blooming corpse flower in Sembawang cut down

Many people had flocked to Block 338 Sembawang Crescent to take photographs of the unusual sight.

Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS released on bail, asks for charges against her to be dropped

Phoon Chiu Yoke told the court that she was a naval officer with a "strong professional standing".

China to offer Covid-19 vaccine to children as young as three

Sinovac has completed early-phase trials of the vaccine in children and adolescents, with results to be published shortly.

Biden's first foreign trip well choreographed but US-EU tensions remain

The White House has worked hard to present all of Biden's meetings in Europe as part of an inclusive process, says Jonathan Eyal.

One Championship reveals listing plans, after two Temasek-linked directors resign

Mr Derek Lau and Mr Fock Wai Hoong recently resigned from the board of the mixed martial arts outfit.

