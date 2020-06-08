Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 8.

S'pore GE: Temperature screening, e-registration and allotted time slots for voting during Covid-19

Voters will also be given disposable gloves and be allowed to bring their own pens to cast their ballots.

S'pore GE: Parties need to prepare for campaign that minimises interaction with large groups of voters

The Covid-19 situation is likely to place limits on whether rallies, walkabouts and house visits can take place.

New safety measures for S'pore GE: What voters need to know

Find out what's being done to keep voters and election officials safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

General election will chart Singapore's direction for next decade: DPM Heng

There are significant challenges to overcome as well as significant opportunities that Singapore has to seize, he said.

Active Covid-19 testing to include acute respiratory infection patients at GPs; more regional screening centres on the way

Testing will also be expanded to cover workers with higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Covid-19 contact tracing device will not be an electronic tag, to be rolled out in June

Called TraceTogether Token, the first batch will be distributed to those who do not have mobile phones.

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

The two cases in the community are a Singaporean and a work pass holder.

New Zealand ends social distancing on Tuesday after eliminating coronavirus

The nation earlier reported that the last of its coronavirus patients has recovered.

Sembcorp Marine in plan to raise $2.1 billion with support from Temasek, demerge from parent

"This recapitalisation will improve our cash position, fund ongoing financial commitments, strengthen our balance sheet and ensure long-term viability," said SembMarine's chief executive.

Jail for ex-actor who trespassed into backyard to steal lingerie amid Covid-19 outbreak

Lee Chee Kin, 39, has admitted that he entered different premises on at least 30 occasions.

