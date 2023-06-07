Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 7, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Climate change is here and now, says Desmond Lee; this is how Singapore is fighting back

It’s critical for the nation to find innovative ways to cut carbon emissions caused by urbanisation, the minister said.

READ MORE HERE

Most households remain financially sound in Q1, with net worth up 8.2%: SingStat

There are measures to help those facing problems meeting mortgage payments, say banks and financial advisers.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums mostly higher, driven by wider 3-week gap between tenders, stronger sales

The COE premium for smaller, less powerful cars closed at $98,001, up from $92,000.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Get involved in phased, 3-year revamp of the National Museum’s permanent galleries

The revamp will take place in phases from September 2023 till end-2026.

READ MORE HERE

2 women believed to be the ones caught on video in East Coast Road altercation charged in court

Each woman is charged with one count of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others.

READ MORE HERE

Interpol warns of scam syndicates’ role in human trafficking; thousands lured with job offers

In the early stages, victims were Mandarin-speaking people from Singapore and other countries. English-speaking victims have now been targeted.

READ MORE HERE

Several roads around Padang to close for the next 3 Saturdays for NDP rehearsals

The rehearsals will be held at the Padang on June 10, 17 and 24.

READ MORE HERE

Former Malaysia PM Najib’s wife Rosmah says she’s not responsible for loss of jewellery

She said the jewellery, which belonged to a Lebanese company, were taken by the authorities.

READ MORE HERE

What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, and what happened?

There is no immediate risk to the safety of a nuclear plant.

READ MORE HERE

Local stars Zoe Tay, Fann Wong among those headed overseas for June school holidays

Tay and Fann are both vacationing with their families.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top