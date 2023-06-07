Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 7, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Climate change is here and now, says Desmond Lee; this is how Singapore is fighting back
It’s critical for the nation to find innovative ways to cut carbon emissions caused by urbanisation, the minister said.
Most households remain financially sound in Q1, with net worth up 8.2%: SingStat
There are measures to help those facing problems meeting mortgage payments, say banks and financial advisers.
COE premiums mostly higher, driven by wider 3-week gap between tenders, stronger sales
Get involved in phased, 3-year revamp of the National Museum’s permanent galleries
2 women believed to be the ones caught on video in East Coast Road altercation charged in court
Each woman is charged with one count of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others.
Interpol warns of scam syndicates’ role in human trafficking; thousands lured with job offers
In the early stages, victims were Mandarin-speaking people from Singapore and other countries. English-speaking victims have now been targeted.
Several roads around Padang to close for the next 3 Saturdays for NDP rehearsals
Former Malaysia PM Najib’s wife Rosmah says she’s not responsible for loss of jewellery
She said the jewellery, which belonged to a Lebanese company, were taken by the authorities.