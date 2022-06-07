Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 7.

First sale site in Marina South, more private housing supply in govt land sales programme

The number of homes on the confirmed list has increased by 25.8 per cent to 3,505 units.

Three key levers needed by S'pore to reach net-zero goal by 2050: Teo Chee Hean

He notes that climate change is a 'wicked problem' that requires all hands, including the private sector, on deck.

Tourists to Japan must wear masks or risk expulsion

Travel companies will be required to explain the rules and book tours only for customers who have agreed to comply.

'I was trapped in a body that was dead': Stroke survivor illustrates memoir about hope and recovery

Initially, Mr Terence Ang was told by doctors that he would not survive the stroke.

Two-year-old accidentally shoots and kills father in Florida

His parents had left a loaded gun unattended.

Singapore inflation seen quickening, growth slowing: Survey

Economists bump up 2022 forecast by 1.6 percentage points, amid potential threat to food supply chains.

Duo who saved woman from sexual predator commended by Police

They were among recipients who received awards for their contributions to public safety.

National Museum's exhibition on 1970s-90s technology: More things you can touch than cannot

One can press the buttons on a cassette player to hear the whirring of the device or lift a hand receiver from an old coinafon.

First Flight Out: Dangdut, bakso and the Big Durian

Whether it is a day of strolling through kampung streets or a night of partying at a fancy bar, Jakarta has something for any budget.

She survived lymphatic cancer and is now pregnant

A full-body check-up, which included a chest X-ray, showed a huge mass covering her lungs, heart, major arteries and windpipe.

