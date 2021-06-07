Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 7.
Cleaners in S'pore to see wages increase over 6 years from 2023 under progressive wage model
They will also be trained in workplace safety protocols especially in light of increased cleaning demands due to Covid-19.
Infectious diseases expert David Lye calls out misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines
He also criticised calls by some doctors to use ivermectin, as it has not been proven to be effective against Covid-19.
9 in 10 graduating students in S'pore have signed up for Covid-19 vaccination: Chan Chun Sing
Half of them have received their first doses.
MOH debunks claim that Covid-19 treatment protocols changed after patient autopsy
Other untrue statements in the WhatsApp message include that local doctors had called the disease "a global trick".
14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in community
This is the lowest number of community infections since May 10.
India reopens major cities as new Covid-19 infections hit two-month low
The 100,636 new infections of the past 24 hours are the lowest in the nation since April 6.
China's Guangzhou battles against a potent Covid-19 variant
The industrial and trade hub reported 64 new infections in two weeks since May 21, plus 13 asymptomatic cases.
What's in a name? How WHO arrived at new name for Covid-19 variant B16172
People often associate variants with the place where they were first detected but this leads to some level of stigmatisation.
Teen impregnated minor while under investigation for sexual act on another underage girl
He was under investigation for sexually penetrating an underage girl when he had unprotected sex with another minor.
Australia's black truffles: Delicacy from a small town wows fine diners globally
Chefs from around the world order the "black gold" from Manjimup while tourists flock to the town's truffle farms.