Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 7.

Stronger S'pore can emerge from humanity's 'most dangerous crisis', says PM Lee on Covid-19 pandemic

PM Lee outlined the breadth of the challenge that Singapore faced and how it planned to overcome it, in the first of six national broadcasts on the Covid-19 crisis.

Covid-19 will remain a problem for a long time yet, everyone has to adjust the way we live, work and play: PM Lee

Beyond the public health impact, Covid-19 has become a serious economic, social and political problem, said PM Lee.

4 students and 1 non-teaching staff from different schools test positive for Covid-19; all have mild symptoms

Tests suggest the cases were likely infected during the end of the circuit breaker period, and not after schools reopened on June 2.

383 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 14 in community

Of the 14 community cases, 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents while four are work pass and student pass holders.

Coronavirus: Malaysia to ease curbs from June 10 to allow domestic travel, social activities

"Health Ministry statistics show that the rate of infection has been dropping and is under control," said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

ST Engineering networks in Singapore and other businesses not affected by US cyber attack

The ransomware attack on its US subsidiary led to the leakage of data, including contract details with foreign governments and Nasa.

Kaohsiung mayor to be stripped of position by June 12; new election to be held in 3 months

The by-election will be put on hold should Mr Han Kuo-yu and the Kuomintang party decide to file a recall lawsuit to challenge the results.

Graduating in the midst of a pandemic: What's next?

More than 30,000 are expected to graduate this year.

Circuit breaker love and heartbreak: Wedding bells, romance blossoms

Being in confined close quarters has led some couples to form tighter bonds, while others are forced to deal with unresolved disputes and domestic violence.

Durian season gets off to thorny start

The prices of durians are higher now because of a lower supply due to rainy weather.

