Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 6, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Cyber security, connectivity needed to tap potential of digital economy: DPM Wong

There are challenges ahead, including how data is handled, concerns about job security and the ethics of AI usage.

Opposition alliance in S’pore: Political reality or pipe dream?

If history is anything to go by, coming together will be the least challenging part of the new People’s Alliance’s political journey, says the writer.

Transboundary haze not an issue any more, even amid hotter and drier season: Indonesian minister

Indonesia is looking to use climate modification technology to create artificial rain to help prevent peatland fires.

Get newsletters curated for you

Breakthroughs in three areas, including redirecting finance to climate action, key to net-zero goals

Adoption of low-carbon tech and greater global cooperation are also crucial.

Five bus services affected by NDP combined rehearsals

The affected bus services will skip some bus stops in Beach Road, Bras Basah Road and more areas.

Johor police nab two over incident involving S’pore travellers chased by fake cops in a car

The police are on the lookout for a third suspect who is still at large.

Rise in gastric issues during hot weather in S’pore: How to prevent tummy troubles

The heat can stress the body, leading to gastric symptoms such as nausea, bloating or diarrhoea.

Man who drove without licence arrested after accident with van; car seen smashed against lamp post

The accident on Monday night involved a car and a van in Yishun Avenue 6.

Critical dam in southern Ukraine is blown up, unleashing flood of water

Both Russia and Ukraine blame each other for destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Billionaire Anna Shay, who starred in Netflix’s Bling Empire, dies at 62

Her family said she died after suffering from a stroke.

