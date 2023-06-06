Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 6, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Cyber security, connectivity needed to tap potential of digital economy: DPM Wong
There are challenges ahead, including how data is handled, concerns about job security and the ethics of AI usage.
Opposition alliance in S’pore: Political reality or pipe dream?
If history is anything to go by, coming together will be the least challenging part of the new People’s Alliance’s political journey, says the writer.
Transboundary haze not an issue any more, even amid hotter and drier season: Indonesian minister
Indonesia is looking to use climate modification technology to create artificial rain to help prevent peatland fires.
Breakthroughs in three areas, including redirecting finance to climate action, key to net-zero goals
Five bus services affected by NDP combined rehearsals
The affected bus services will skip some bus stops in Beach Road, Bras Basah Road and more areas.
Johor police nab two over incident involving S’pore travellers chased by fake cops in a car
Rise in gastric issues during hot weather in S’pore: How to prevent tummy troubles
The heat can stress the body, leading to gastric symptoms such as nausea, bloating or diarrhoea.
Man who drove without licence arrested after accident with van; car seen smashed against lamp post
Critical dam in southern Ukraine is blown up, unleashing flood of water
Billionaire Anna Shay, who starred in Netflix’s Bling Empire, dies at 62
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!
If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg