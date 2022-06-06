Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 6.

Lawrence Wong promoted to Deputy Prime Minister as part of Singapore Cabinet changes

Mr Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of PM Lee.

Singapore's Cabinet changes at a glance

Here's how the Cabinet will look from June 13.

Bayshore, Upper Changi to have public, private housing; URA's new plan unveils future housing towns

URA's long-term plan showed that future public and private housing have been planned for areas around Upper Changi MRT station.

From new homes to a new 'island': 7 things about S'pore's long-term plan for next 50 years

The plan sets out strategies to increase Singapore's land supply and preserve its key green spaces and heritage areas.

One monkeypox case transited through S'pore

The confirmed case left Barcelona on June 1 and arrived at Changi Airport on June 2.

Catholic Church wanted gag order in sex abuse case partially lifted to identify offender

"The Attorney-General's Chambers informed that they had carefully considered our request but were unable to accede to it," said the Catholic Church.

Malaysian man allegedly chops up mum over inheritance unhappiness

The man cut his mother up into 15 pieces and disposed of the parts in a sewage tank behind their house.

UK PM Johnson to face confidence vote which will provide chance to end speculation: Downing Street

In a confidence vote on Monday, 180 Conservative lawmakers would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed.

Gojek driver gets passengers in despair to talk about their troubles to stop thoughts of suicide

She has convinced four passengers who had suicidal thoughts to seek help at the Institute of Mental Health.

A road trip in Malaysia yields plenty of pleasant (and not so pleasant) surprises

ST's Louisa Lim and her husband reunited with her in-laws after more than two years.

