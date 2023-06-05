Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 5, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses
MediSave, subsidies can be used for palliative care from July, home care from Oct: Ong Ye Kung
This is part of a larger effort to encourage seniors to live at home for as long as possible.
S'pore to double capacity for subsea cable landings to enhance digital connectivity
Singapore’s domestic infrastructure will also be upgraded to support 10 Gbps broadband speeds within the next five years.
47% rise in unruly behaviour on flights in 2022: Global aviation body
The most common incidents include non-compliance with instructions, verbal abuse and intoxication.
‘Overwhelmed with anger’: Dog show judge has credentials ‘stolen’ in alleged puppy sale scam
Singapore Kennel Club judge Bernard Ong's credentials were purportedly used by the scammer to aid the sale of shih tzu pups.
PUB to fund up to $5m for companies’ water recycling projects from July, up from $1m
This change is among several ways of enhancing sustainable water management in the non-domestic sector.
Company director fined $6k over bribe to Sats employee
Ng Kian Tiong, who was a director at Agrofire Electrical at the time, pleaded guilty to a graft charge.
Veteran Singaporean banker Kevin Lam to head Malaysia’s Hong Leong Bank
He succeeds Mr Domenic Fuda, who is retiring after more than seven years at the helm.
Fukushima: Having the best time in Japan’s least popular prefecture
The epicentre of the 2011 nuclear disaster has made a magnificent comeback, with immersive experiences including snowshoe walks and letter opener-making workshops.