Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 5, 2023

Updated
Published
6 min ago

S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses

The closure means the end of over 180 years of horse racing here.

MediSave, subsidies can be used for palliative care from July, home care from Oct: Ong Ye Kung

This is part of a larger effort to encourage seniors to live at home for as long as possible.

S'pore to double capacity for subsea cable landings to enhance digital connectivity

Singapore’s domestic infrastructure will also be upgraded to support 10 Gbps broadband speeds within the next five years.

47% rise in unruly behaviour on flights in 2022: Global aviation body

The most common incidents include non-compliance with instructions, verbal abuse and intoxication.

‘Overwhelmed with anger’: Dog show judge has credentials ‘stolen’ in alleged puppy sale scam

Singapore Kennel Club judge Bernard Ong's credentials were purportedly used by the scammer to aid the sale of shih tzu pups.

PUB to fund up to $5m for companies’ water recycling projects from July, up from $1m

This change is among several ways of enhancing sustainable water management in the non-domestic sector.

Company director fined $6k over bribe to Sats employee

Ng Kian Tiong, who was a director at Agrofire Electrical at the time, pleaded guilty to a graft charge.

Veteran Singaporean banker Kevin Lam to head Malaysia’s Hong Leong Bank

He succeeds Mr Domenic Fuda, who is retiring after more than seven years at the helm.

Fukushima: Having the best time in Japan’s least popular prefecture

The epicentre of the 2011 nuclear disaster has made a magnificent comeback, with immersive experiences including snowshoe walks and letter opener-making workshops.

‘Instant classic’ Hotel by Wild Rice traces over 100 years of Singapore in 5 hours

A cast of 14 actors play 66 characters and speak in nine languages.

