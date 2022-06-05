Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 5

Updated
Published
42 sec ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 5.

About 23,000 civil servants to get pay rise of between 5% and 14% from August

This will allow the civil service to keep pace with the market and continue to attract and retain talent, said the PSD.

READ MORE HERE

Next Covid-19 wave could emerge as people's antibodies wane: Ong Ye Kung

This could lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases in July or August, he said.

READ MORE HERE

NDP ticket applications open on Monday; attendees must be fully vaccinated

Ticketed NDP shows, which will be held at the floating platform at Marina Bay, are back this year after a two-year hiatus.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore launches national strategy to tackle growing problem of marine litter

Singapore cannot work alone as the problem is a transboundary one.

READ MORE HERE

Unvaccinated travellers likely to face quarantine for up to two more years: Airlines association chief

Mr Subhas Menon said vaccinations remain a necessary safeguard with the pandemic still ongoing.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of increase in banking-related phishing scams; victims lose $114,000

One ruse involved telling the victim that he is under investigation for transferring large sums of money to another bank.

READ MORE HERE

Staycations remain popular during June school holidays even as global travel resumes

Hotels said staycations have remained popular, as many people are still cautious about travelling overseas.

READ MORE HERE

What I wish I had known at 19 about sexual harassment

Something like a pat on the thigh, or any other touch that might make the recipient feel uncomfortable, threatened, intimidated or distressed can be considered inappropriate.

READ MORE HERE

Russian warplanes hit Kyiv with missiles, says Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had fired rockets at Kyiv from long distance and destroyed T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles supplied by eastern European countries.

READ MORE HERE

'I only have 1 mother, there's no sacrifice': Man who gave up job to care for bedridden mum

His savings enabled him to stop working and his siblings chipped in to support his mother’s care. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top