Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 5.
About 23,000 civil servants to get pay rise of between 5% and 14% from August
This will allow the civil service to keep pace with the market and continue to attract and retain talent, said the PSD.
Next Covid-19 wave could emerge as people's antibodies wane: Ong Ye Kung
NDP ticket applications open on Monday; attendees must be fully vaccinated
Ticketed NDP shows, which will be held at the floating platform at Marina Bay, are back this year after a two-year hiatus.
S'pore launches national strategy to tackle growing problem of marine litter
Unvaccinated travellers likely to face quarantine for up to two more years: Airlines association chief
Mr Subhas Menon said vaccinations remain a necessary safeguard with the pandemic still ongoing.
Police warn of increase in banking-related phishing scams; victims lose $114,000
One ruse involved telling the victim that he is under investigation for transferring large sums of money to another bank.
Staycations remain popular during June school holidays even as global travel resumes
Hotels said staycations have remained popular, as many people are still cautious about travelling overseas.
What I wish I had known at 19 about sexual harassment
Something like a pat on the thigh, or any other touch that might make the recipient feel uncomfortable, threatened, intimidated or distressed can be considered inappropriate.
Russian warplanes hit Kyiv with missiles, says Ukraine
Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had fired rockets at Kyiv from long distance and destroyed T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles supplied by eastern European countries.
'I only have 1 mother, there's no sacrifice': Man who gave up job to care for bedridden mum
His savings enabled him to stop working and his siblings chipped in to support his mother’s care.