Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 5.

S'pore in a strong position to prevent lost 'Covid Generation': DPM Heng

Singapore is tackling these headwinds from a position of strength, Mr Heng said.

261 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 11 in community

Six of the community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents while five are work pass holders.

NDP exco to produce packs for 80% of households; those who want one can collect them from CCs

This year's NDP should cost at least a third less than usual, with savings from infrastructure costs had the parade been held at the Padang or The Float @ Marina Bay.

Wearable device for Covid-19 contact tracing to be rolled out soon

Technical difficulties have prevented contact tracing app TraceTogether from working well on iPhones, said Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Staff of daycare centres for elderly to get tested for coronavirus in June

As of Friday, 27 senior activity centres have passed the readiness assessment checks and have opened.

Pritam Singh calls for review of Govt's Covid-19 response, citing confusion over measures

He cited examples such as the two-person limit on visits to one's parents and grandparents even as safe distancing rules on public transport were lifted.

Singapore retail sales see worst-ever 40.5% plunge in April on Covid-19 circuit breaker

This was a much steeper fall than the 13.3 per cent decline in March and makes for 15 straight months that retail sales have dropped.

Singdollar deposits hit new high, with banks reporting that customers are saving more

Retail deposits in Singapore have grown by up to 40 per cent at two local banks amid economic fall-out due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hyflux probe raises questions of creative accounting, disclosure breaches: Experts

The company had negative operating cash flows from 2010, but it was showing profits until 2016, noted one observer.

1MDB-linked corruption trial closes, with defence saying Najib was victim of a scam

The defence has pinned the blame on elusive financier Low Taek Jho, otherwise known as Jho Low, calling Najib a "victim of a scam".

