Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 4, 2023

‘Who’s disrupting peace in the region?’: China prefers dialogue but warns US against ‘bullying’
Severe China-US conflict will be an unbearable disaster for the world, says Chinese Defence Minister Li.
Senior US State Department official visits China amid tense ties
‘Open, open, open’: Launch of first 7th-generation MRT train draws more than 100 fans
The new trains have cabins with more open spaces to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs.
Increased protection of existing nature reserves, expanding parks crucial for biodiversity: Study
Even a one per cent expansion in park connectors can help safeguard habitats of 1,200 animal species.
Time to invest in Reits?
A revitalised and gentrified Joo Chiat must not forget its roots
Gentrification can be a double-edged sword and care must be taken to ensure the heritage area retains its cultural identity, says the writer.
Fun With Kids: Free-to-play mega inflatables, marine animal sculptures, science video contest
Soon siblings strike gold at 2023 Asean Para Games
Colin, 18, bagged Singapore’s first gold at the 2023 competition after winning the men’s SB13 100m breaststroke in a Games record time of 1min 13.71sec.
‘Everything changed’: The war arrives on Russians’ doorstep
Residents of Belgorod are starting to understand the horror of having war on their doorstep.
What’s the best way to treat a workout injury – heat or ice?
Some sports medicine experts are now shifting their guidance on how to deal with sprains and strains.