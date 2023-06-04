Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 4, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

'Who's disrupting peace in the region?': China prefers dialogue but warns US against 'bullying'

Severe China-US conflict will be an unbearable disaster for the world, says Chinese Defence Minister Li.



Senior US State Department official visits China amid tense ties

The trip follows a visit last month to China by CIA Director William Burns.



'Open, open, open': Launch of first 7th-generation MRT train draws more than 100 fans

The new trains have cabins with more open spaces to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs.



Increased protection of existing nature reserves, expanding parks crucial for biodiversity: Study

Even a one per cent expansion in park connectors can help safeguard habitats of 1,200 animal species.



Time to invest in Reits?

The Singapore Reit sector can offer dividend yields of more than 7 per cent.



A revitalised and gentrified Joo Chiat must not forget its roots

Gentrification can be a double-edged sword and care must be taken to ensure the heritage area retains its cultural identity, says the writer.



Fun With Kids: Free-to-play mega inflatables, marine animal sculptures, science video contest

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.



Soon siblings strike gold at 2023 Asean Para Games

Colin, 18, bagged Singapore’s first gold at the 2023 competition after winning the men’s SB13 100m breaststroke in a Games record time of 1min 13.71sec.



'Everything changed': The war arrives on Russians' doorstep

Residents of Belgorod are starting to understand the horror of having war on their doorstep.



What's the best way to treat a workout injury – heat or ice?

Some sports medicine experts are now shifting their guidance on how to deal with sprains and strains. 



