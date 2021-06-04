Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 4.

Twice in two weeks: Queues form as residents of Hougang HDB block get retested for Covid-19

A new Covid-19 cluster of 13 cases linked to the block was announced on Thursday.

Man, 20, dies after PMD catches fire in Woodlands lift

The fire was extinguished by members of the public using buckets of water before the SCDF arrived.

7 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, lowest since May 10

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

askST: Can I mix and match different types of Covid-19 vaccines to get more protection?

New questions have emerged on how Covid-19 vaccines should be best used.

Affected staff and residents at Grace Lodge nursing home test negative for Covid-19; visits suspended until further notice

They had come into contact with a healthcare assistant who was among 24 Covid-19 cases in the community reported on Wednesday.

S'pore to bar short-term visitors with travel history to China's Guangdong province as Covid-19 cases surge

The tightened border measures come amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Guangzhou.

Price premium of HDB resale flats in mature estates may shrink further: Report

Buyers are shunning decaying leases despite amenities and accessibility.

Asean and European Union conclude landmark aviation agreement to improve air connectivity

The agreement is the first region-to-region aviation agreement in the world.

Friday sermon urges Muslims in S'pore to weed out culture of seeing women as objects

It emphasised the need to treat women with dignity, honour and respect.

Bitcoin drops after Elon Musk tweets broken-heart emoji for token

It is the latest post from the Tesla billionaire to buffet the token's price.

