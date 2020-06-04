Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 4.
517 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 15 in community
All 15 community cases are asymptomatic.
Some Singaporeans to receive $1,000 payout in June; $3.5 billion given out under scheme
Low-income Singaporeans who are over 49 years old and have at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and under will receive $1,000 in June.
Satellite career centres may be set up in all 24 towns to help job seekers: Josephine Teo
Singapore will do all it can to open up new pathways to jobs and opportunities for job seekers, said Mrs Teo.
Employers who retrench workers but call move something else to avoid paying benefits may face penalties
An employee is presumed to have been retrenched if the employer cannot show a plan to fill the vacancy any time soon, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said.
More than 32,000 healthy foreign workers moved into temporary accommodation
Those who need medical care after they are relocated will be sent to medical posts, clinics or hospitals in the vicinity, depending on their condition.
$7.7 million lost to tech support scams from Jan to April in big spike over same period last year
One victim lost $958,500, the highest sum cheated in a single case between January and April.
Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem Bill amid protests
Critics see the move as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.
Najib-Zahid partnership strengthens Umno, but puts pressure on Malaysian PM Muhyiddin
Umno had in February backed Tan Sri Muhyiddin, and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, in order to oust the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.
South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung heir in merger probe
The move spells fresh trouble for Lee, who, if arrested, faces a return to jail just a little over two years after being released from detention in February 2018.
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers most extensive coral bleaching
Scientists fear that if the global warming trends continue the Great Barrier Reef will be destroyed.