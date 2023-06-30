Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 30, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Four ministers to speak on Ridout Road bungalow rentals in Parliament on Monday
950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebates in July
The total U-Save and S&CC rebates given out in this financial year amounts to about $720 million.
New travel requirement for Singaporeans travelling to Europe from 2024
The Etias “conducts background checks on applicants to identify potential security risks entering Europe’s external borders”, according to its website.
Higher electricity bills from July to September as tariff increases by 1.2%
This means the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by $1.14 before GST.
12 firms picked to screen background of job applicants when new EP submissions open
WHO may call aspartame a ‘possible carcinogen’: Why is it used in sugar-free drinks?
Singaporeans can display national flag from July 1 to Sept 30 as part of National Day celebrations
Myanmar crisis to dominate Asean ministerial meetings in July amid shifting geopolitical sands
From July 10 to 14, Asean’s foreign ministers and their counterparts from 11 dialogue partners will meet in Jakarta. Indonesia correspondent Hariz Baharudin breaks down what to expect from the meetings.
A feast for the senses: When food and decor take centre stage
Tickets to Jacky Cheung’s 10th and 11th shows at Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out in an hour
This brings the Heavenly King's total number of tickets sold to 88,000 across 11 performances.