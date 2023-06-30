Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 30, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Four ministers to speak on Ridout Road bungalow rentals in Parliament on Monday

The ministers will address 23 questions filed by MPs.

READ MORE HERE

950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebates in July

The total U-Save and S&CC rebates given out in this financial year amounts to about $720 million.

READ MORE HERE

New travel requirement for Singaporeans travelling to Europe from 2024

The Etias “conducts background checks on applicants to identify potential security risks entering Europe’s external borders”, according to its website.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Higher electricity bills from July to September as tariff increases by 1.2%

This means the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by $1.14 before GST.

READ MORE HERE

12 firms picked to screen background of job applicants when new EP submissions open

As at December 2022, around 187,300 workers hold an EP.

READ MORE HERE

WHO may call aspartame a ‘possible carcinogen’: Why is it used in sugar-free drinks?

Aspartame is a commonly used sugar substitute available in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans can display national flag from July 1 to Sept 30 as part of National Day celebrations

Citizens are reminded that torn or worn-out flags should not be displayed.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar crisis to dominate Asean ministerial meetings in July amid shifting geopolitical sands

From July 10 to 14, Asean’s foreign ministers and their counterparts from 11 dialogue partners will meet in Jakarta. Indonesia correspondent Hariz Baharudin breaks down what to expect from the meetings. 

READ MORE HERE

A feast for the senses: When food and decor take centre stage

These four restaurants have interior decor that is as dramatic as the menus.

READ MORE HERE

Tickets to Jacky Cheung’s 10th and 11th shows at Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out in an hour

This brings the Heavenly King's total number of tickets sold to 88,000 across 11 performances.

READ MORE HERE

