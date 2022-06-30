Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 30.
S'pore home loan rates hit new high of 3.08% with latest move by UOB
S'pore electricity tariffs to rise by about 8% for Q3 amid global oil, gas crunch
A family in a 4-room HDB flat can expect to pay about $8.25 more a month for electricity.
New Philippine president Marcos Jr extols father’s legacy as he charts his own path
Mr Marcos Jr was sworn in as the 17th president of his country, completing an epic return of his family to power.
Hong Kong at 25-year mark after handover: Time for a reboot?
Beijing says the slew of changes so far have been to bring stability back to the city.
Indonesia approved as Singapore's new source of frozen, chilled chicken
10 jobs in 10 years: Finding stability amid chaos of job hopping
A lack of career progression pushed Ms Ng Lay Peng to keep looking for better-paying jobs.
High cadmium levels found in crayfish, scallops packed with no brand name; products being recalled
Long-term consumption of seafood with high levels of cadmium may cause renal problems and cancer.
Car emissions scheme extended until end-2023, thresholds to be tightened from 2024
Car buyers and sellers will be nudged further to adopt environmentally cleaner models such as electric vehicles.
Ancient Chinese practice guasha gets a modern revival
Interactive graphic: Save cash, save the earth with green energy?
Singapore electricity bills are going up and so are global temperatures. Can you save cash while saving the earth by turning to solar energy?
