Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 30.
NDP 2021 to be held at Marina Bay floating platform with fewer spectators; all must be vaccinated against Covid-19
Performers must undergo antigen rapid testing before every rehearsal, while spectators must undergo pre-event testing.
SAF has achieved Covid-19 herd immunity, more than 90% fully vaccinated by mid-July: Ng Eng Hen
Restrictions can be eased to allow units to operate at maximum effectiveness, he added.
Recipients of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine not exempted from pre-event testing: MOH
The Sinovac vaccine is not part of Singapore's national vaccination regime.
Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast MRT Line to open on Aug 28
The six stations are Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott.
Singapore inks deal with GSK to purchase Covid-19 drug sotrovimab
It is used to treat patients who do not need supplemental oxygen but are at risk of progressing to severe disease.
5 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all linked; 11 imported cases
11 imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Covid-19 swab tests begin for VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre mall staff
Mandatory testing is under way for all those who worked there between June 13 and June 28.
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to deliver ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on July 5
He will also set out the funding approach for these measures in his statement at 3pm that day.
Singapore property market not overheated, but authorities watching prices closely: MAS
The property market's sharp recovery has sparked speculation the Government may impose cooling measures.
Malaysia's King wants Parliament to sit before state of emergency expires on Aug 1
The issue of exactly when Parliament should meet for the first time since December has been the subject of heated debate.