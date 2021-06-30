Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 30.

NDP 2021 to be held at Marina Bay floating platform with fewer spectators; all must be vaccinated against Covid-19

Performers must undergo antigen rapid testing before every rehearsal, while spectators must undergo pre-event testing.

READ MORE HERE

SAF has achieved Covid-19 herd immunity, more than 90% fully vaccinated by mid-July: Ng Eng Hen

Restrictions can be eased to allow units to operate at maximum effectiveness, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Recipients of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine not exempted from pre-event testing: MOH

The Sinovac vaccine is not part of Singapore's national vaccination regime.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast MRT Line to open on Aug 28

The six stations are Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore inks deal with GSK to purchase Covid-19 drug sotrovimab

It is used to treat patients who do not need supplemental oxygen but are at risk of progressing to severe disease.

READ MORE HERE

5 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all linked; 11 imported cases

11 imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 swab tests begin for VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre mall staff

Mandatory testing is under way for all those who worked there between June 13 and June 28.

READ MORE HERE

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to deliver ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on July 5

He will also set out the funding approach for these measures in his statement at 3pm that day.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore property market not overheated, but authorities watching prices closely: MAS

The property market's sharp recovery has sparked speculation the Government may impose cooling measures.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's King wants Parliament to sit before state of emergency expires on Aug 1

The issue of exactly when Parliament should meet for the first time since December has been the subject of heated debate.

READ MORE HERE