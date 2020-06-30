Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 30.

Singapore GE2020: All 93 seats to be contested at July 10 election; 192 candidates from 11 parties file papers on Nomination Day

With no walkovers, it means all 2.65 million eligible voters will soon receive polling cards to let them vote on July 10.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: 5 surprises on Nomination Day

This year's general election has served up a few surprises on Nomination Day, with changes made to some parties' line-ups just before papers were submitted at nomination centres.

READ MORE HERE

'Significant opposition presence' in Parliament regardless of election outcome, says PM Lee



He noted that the expanded Non-Constituency MP scheme now guarantees there will be 12 opposition members in Parliament, even in the event that the PAP wins all the seats.

READ MORE HERE

Battleground Singapore: Get to know your GE2020 candidates

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Who is standing where? Get to know your candidates for Singapore GE2020.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

Follow our live blog and get the latest news on Singapore's general election.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang not standing as candidate

PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock, 80, who is contesting West Coast GRC, said that he never asked Mr Lee to run as a candidate.

READ MORE HERE

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community; 78 more dorms cleared of Covid-19

Of the six community cases, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese President Xi signs Hong Kong national security law: Xinhua

A new national security agency, reporting directly to Beijing, will be set up under the ambit of the new law.

READ MORE HERE

Work on Hume MRT station could start in the fourth quarter

Going by this timeline, the station could potentially be completed before 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Basketball: Ariel Loiter, 18, becomes first S'porean to earn a full scholarship to play NCAA Division 1 hoops

Since breaking into the local basketball scene in her mid-teens, Ariel Loiter is known for being handy at long shots.

READ MORE HERE