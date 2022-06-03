Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 3.

 

Singapore's weekly dengue cases expected to hit new peak, may surpass 2,000 cases

NEA said construction sites are of particular concern as they can become centres of dengue transmission.

Pump prices in Singapore at new highs, with costliest grade above $4 a litre

The so-called premium grade of 98-octane fuels is going for between $3.86 and $4.04.

Johor's chicken and egg supply to stabilise within 14 days, says state official

Inspections will be beefed up with enforcement personnel deployed at markets to prevent profiteering.

Green Link launches as Singapore's first digital bank

It won one of two digital wholesale bank licences to serve micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Growing evidence climate change affects mental health directly, indirectly: WHO

Certain groups have been found to be disproportionately at risk from climate change-related hazards, the WHO report says.

Looking for joy in lifelong learning

It involves a quest for not just skills for your job, but values and wisdom. And these may not come from chasing academic certifications.

3 people dead after shooting at Iowa church parking lot

The shooting took place shortly after US President Joe Biden delivered a major address on gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in recent weeks.

Clans showcase treasured artworks in ground-breaking exhibition

Sixteen Chinese clan associations have come together to showcase more than 80 'heirlooms'.

Hands-on workshops to check out during the June school holidays

Here are seven places offering fun and family-friendly classes.

Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay Depp US$10.35m in damages: Lawyer

Amber Heard's lawyer said the actress plans to appeal the ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp.

